MARIETTA -- Rafael Bashizi's goal with 8:55 to play proved to be the game winner as the Walton soccer team defeated Parkview 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs at Raider Valley on Tuesday.
With the game tied, the Raiders went back to what had worked in the first half, using crisp passing to regain control. Off a throw in from the left corner, Bashizi gathered the ball, got past a defender and put the ball in the lower left corner of the net. It was one of the few times Walton was able to catch Parkview goalkeeper Kendall Henry on his heels.
"We knew they had a heck of a goalkeeper," said Raiders coach Bruce Wade after beating the Panthers 2-0 earlier in the season. "He played a great game."
The Raiders (14-4-2) advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since the 2017 season and will host Archer on Friday.
It appeared as if the name of the game for Walton was patience early on. It controlled the game, playing on Parkview's end of the field nearly the whole first half and bided its time, waiting for an opportunity. After a couple of near misses, the Raiders set up a corner kick with 19 minutes left in the half. Cole Pumpian centered the ball and Evan May headed it in for the first goal of the game.
The Panthers finally got a couple opportunities late in the half. Twice, Walton goalkeeper Jason Varghese made saves -- first on a header on goal and then off a free kick from 30 yards out. But Parkview's best scoring opportunity came with 2:50 to play before half when Max Molina got the ball in the center of the box but his shot went over the crossbar.
Parkview came out in the second half and attacked at every opportunity. After multiple shots on goal, it finally got an opportunity when Simon McDonald collected a loose ball on the left side of the box with 29:37 to play and slid it past Varghese to tie the game.
"We were in control of the game, but after we scored they began to force the issue," Wade said. "They were pressing us hard and we just had to get back to moving the ball and moving it quick."
The quick movement led to more scoring opportunities, but Henry kept coming up big. Bashizi had two shots on goal near the 17 minute mark. Henry deflected the first sending it wide and set up a corner kick. The second came seconds later on a direct shot after a rebound off the corner kick. Two minutes later, Henry collected Brian Michaels' shot, and Henry came out of the goal to jump high and grab a free kick at the top of the box moments later.
