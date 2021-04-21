MARIETTA -- Barrett Eldridge’s single in the seventh inning scored Nick Cubidies with the winning run, and Walton beat North Cobb 2-1 at Raider Mountain on Tuesday.
The Raiders (20-8, 12-2) have won 10 games in a row and will travel to North Paulding -- led by former Walton coach Dennis Jordan -- on Thursday to determine the Region 3AAAAAAA title.
“It’s going to be a war,” Walton coach Shane Amos said. “It is going to be one of those games because they are a good team, and we are a good team.”
In the top of the seventh, North Cobb (14-15, 7-7) scored on a ground-ball single to right field from Kyle Robitzsch to tie the game at 1-all.
The Warriors remained tied for third in the region, and they will close their regular season with a trip to Hillgrove on Thursday.
“We did a great job on the mound, holding a one-run lead for a while, and then they came back at the end, but we are very fortunate to have got the game-winning hit,” Amos said.
Walton used four pitchers -- Devan Bhatia, Peyton Benson, Adit Jain and Eli Pilger.
“With the second seed already sewn up, so no matter what happens, we are still playing for the region championship,” Amos said. “Today, what we were trying to do, was get some guys out there for us to use down the road.”
Cubides went 2-for-4 with a double and Charlie Jordan was 2-for-3.
North Cobb’s Tyler Gorsuch went 2-for-3 with a double.
“We didn’t really hit the ball the way I’d like to see us hit, but we got the hit when we needed it,” Amos said. “North Cobb is the 4 seed in our region, so they weren’t going to come out here and just lay down for us.”
