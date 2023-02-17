MARIETTA – Walton took control with a strong first half and then held off a North Cobb comeback in the third quarter to hold on for a 51-40 victory in the semifinals of the Region 5AAAAAAA girls basketball tournament Tuesday at Wheeler High School.
The Raiders advanced to the championship game against Cherokee, while the Warriors will play in the third-place game against Wheeler on Friday.
Walton ended the first half with a 29-10 lead, then saw North Cobb outscore them 21-12 in the third quarter to cut its advantage in half to 41-31, but the Warriors were able to only get as close as five points in the fourth quarter.
“North Cobb is a very good team,” Walton coach Matt Kelterborn said. “They’re going to fight, they’re going to battle, they’re a championship program. They are the ones that are definitely not going to give up. We’ve got to do better in the second half, but it was a great job of starting out for us. We have to have a good start and then a good start in the second half.”
Cici Childers and Kate Bagley scored 12 points each, while Lexy Harris had 10 points to lead the Raiders (17-9).
Erinne Giles scored 11 points and Armani Shaw added 10 for North Cobb (14-13).
Walton started fast in the first quarter with a 9-2 lead, with Harris scoring four points and Childers adding a 3-pointer, and the Raiders finished the period ahead 12-5.
Chisom Eziomume made 1-of-2 free throw attempts at the beginning of the second quarter to help the Warriors cut its deficit to 12-6.
Walton came right back with nine unanswered points, with Graycen Ehlen sparking the run with a 3-pointer, to push the lead to 21-6 with 3:02 left and the Raiders went to finish the first half up 29-10.
Walton led 41-22 with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter when North Cobb came storming back with a 9-0 run to cut its deficit to 41-31 heading to the fourth.
North Cobb continued to whittle down Walton’s lead in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of several turnovers as well as a 3-pointer by Shaw to make the score 43-38 with 2:06 remaining in the game.
However, that’s as close as North Cobb would get as a 3-pointer by Bagley helped ignite an 8-2 run the rest of the way that put the game away for the Raiders.
