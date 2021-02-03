KENNESAW -- Walton held off a late fourth quarter comeback by North Cobb to earn a low scoring 29-27 win in Region 3AAAAAAA play at North Cobb on Tuesday.
Tyler Gorsuch’s 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left, pulled the Warriors within two. After Walton missed a free throw, North Cobb would get a last chance, but the Raiders forced a loose ball and a scramble to allow the clock to run out.
“You see the score,” Walton coach Bo Abney said. “It was a battle, it wasn’t pretty with both teams playing hard.”
The victory keeps Walton (16-3, 4-1) in first place in Region 3AAAAAAA, while North Cobb (9-19, 2-2) remains in third place.
It became known that points would be at a premium early as Walton led only 5-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Dylan Pumpian would get the Raiders started in the second quarter with two 3-pointers to push the lead to 11-4, which was the largest lead of the game.
Gorsuch would answer back with a 3-pointer of his own to bring the Warriors back within four, but a shot from Avaliani would close out the first half with Walton leading 15-9.
Early in the second half, Alex Acosta would get fouled and shoot the first free throws of the game. He made both and cut the Raiders lead to three at 17-14.
Evan Daniel further cut into the lead, and at the end of the third quarter, North Cobb pulled within 22-20.
“A region win away is always good no matter what it looks like,” Abney said. “We didn’t play great, but they fought.”
Walton increased its lead early in the fourth quarter, but a dunk from North Cobb’s Jared DeJesus would get the crowd into the game, and cut the deficit back to five with 2:53 to go.
After a timeout, Gorsuch’s layup pulled the Warriors within three at 27-24. He would finish with a team-high 10 points.
The Raiders were led by Luke Flynn with nine points, all coming on 3-pointers, and Luka Avaliani finished with eight points.
