MARIETTA – Rarely is a halftime lead safe in lacrosse, even if it is nine goals.
Walton nearly learned that the hard way in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, as Johns Creek battled its way back into the game. But when the Raiders needed to regain momentum they turned to leading scorers Lee Butler and Logan Myers.
The duo combined to score three goals late in the fourth quarter to keep Walton in front and secure an 18-14 win Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A/7A state tournament at Raider Valley.
Butler finished the game with eight goals, while Myers had four goals and three assists.
The Raiders (18-3) advanced to the final four for the first time since winning the state title in 2019, and they will host North Paulding in the semifinals on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Walton scored early and often to take a 12-3 halftime lead before Johns Creek (15-5) rallied in the second half. With 5:21 left in the fourth, the Gladiators managed to their deficit to 15-12.
The sudden momentum switch was a combination of the Raiders not winning face-offs and committing unforced errors.
“Win and move on,” Walton coach Griffin Spotz said. “Survive and advance. Thank God we had a great first half.”
Walton failed to win its first three face-off attempts in the second half, allowing Johns Creek to score three unanswered goals. With its lead down to six, the Raiders finally won the ball and Butler scored on a Myers pass. On Walton's next possession, Butler scored on a ground ball to get Walton's lead back to eight.
Johns Creek continued to win the majority of the face-offs and scored three more unanswered to cut it to five, but the third quarter ended with a clutch goal by Butler on a Ryan Gaudion feed.
The fourth quarter started with three straight Johns Creek goals to cut Walton's lead to three at 15-12.
The Raiders did not score in the fourth until there was 4:36 left when Butler finished an unassisted shot. With two Johns Creek players in the penalty box, Myers capitalized with 2 minutes left to put Walton ahead 17-13, and Butler capped the scoring in the final seconds.
“It's a game of runs,” Spotz said. “Johns Creek had their runs. This was a heavy-hitter game. Both teams took big shots and made them on the field, and thankfully we made a few more.”
Walton took charge of the game beginning with 3 minutes left in the first quarter.
Butler scored on a Myers assist at the 2:58 mark for a 3-0 lead. Myers scored nearly 40 seconds later on a Carl Daghner pass and Daghner finished an unassisted goal at the 1:01 mark to give the Raiders a 5-0 lead.
The Raiders played well defensively in the opening frame, staving off all nine of Johns Creek shots. Goalkeeper Drew Hurst would finish the game with 10 saves.
Johns Creek did break through with its first goal of the game in the first minute of the second quarter when Ryan Black's third shot attempt found the net. But every time the Gladiators would score in the second quarter, the Raiders promptly answered back.
Walton posted seven goals in the second quarter with Butler scoring three of them.
For Johns Creek, Kolin Brandeis led the Gladiators with four goals, Mannie Smith added three and Ryan Black had two.
