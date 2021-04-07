KENNESAW -- Eli Pilger helped Walton hold off Harrison in the final two innings to solidify its 4-2 Region 3AAAAAAA win on Tuesday.
Walton (15-8, 8-2) extended its current winning streak to five games and it moved into first place, one game ahead of North Paulding, after its victory at Don Shaw Field.
With two outs in the sixth inning, Harrison loaded the bases, but Pilger got the next hitter to fly out to center to end the inning. He then came back and struck out the side in the seventh inning to earn the save.
“(Pilger) is our closer,” Walton’s Shane Amos said. “He goes in there and does a good job and he just doesn’t let anything bother him.”
Walton took a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Nick Cubides brought home Charlie Jordan with an RBI single for the first run of the night.
With two outs in the inning, Barrett Eldridge doubled to score Cubides and Adam Haber.
Harrison (14-7, 6-4) got on the board in its half of the third when Preston Booth stole home to pull within 3-1. Booth would score the final run for the Hoyas in the fifth inning off an RBI single from Joe Colina.
Walton added an insurance run on an Haber’s RBI single to score Jack Story in the sixth inning.
“That’s the way this region is,” Amos said. “You’ve got to come out and you’ve got to keep your energy up all seven innings and play hard ball because everybody’s capable of coming back.”
The teams take a break from region play on Friday when Walton travels to Cambridge and Harrison heads to Pope, but the teams will meet for the final time this season Tuesday when the Hoyas return to Raider Valley.
