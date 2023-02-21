MARIETTA – The Walton girls basketball team used a big third quarter to build a 17-point lead and then held on to beat Denmark 65-60 in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Raiders outscored the Danes 20-9 in the third quarter. A 17-2 run in that span was largely due to Lexy Harris’ presence in the paint. Almost every possession saw her driving the ball through the middle of the court, where she scored nine points in the quarter. Harris finished the night with 15. Graycen Ehlen also scored 15.
“The girls started playing with a lot more intensity,” Walton coach Matt Kelterborn said. “(We) turned them over in the full-court press. We’ve got to start that way in the beginning and really play with that kind of intensity overall.”
The win advanced Walton into Friday’s second round where it will host Central Gwinnett. The Black Knights’ defeated North Gwinnett 53-44.
“Central Gwinnett is a really good team,” Kelterborn said. “We’ve got to work hard the next two days and have two really good practices to get ready for Friday.”
The 30 points scored by Harris and Ehlen compensated for the 47 scored by Denmark’s Emma Hempker.
Down 54-37 with one quarter remaining, Hempker tried to single-handedly pull the Danes back into the game. She scored all 23 of her team’s points in the period, including connecting on four of her seven 3-pointers on the night. She also went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Hannah Lopez added nine for Denmark.
The Danes took an early lead, but Walton answered and took a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 34-28 lead at halftime.
Alice Zhang had nine points and Kate Bagley added eight for the Raiders.
