After hitting the ceremonial tee shot at the PGA’s Tour Championship last August, Walton junior Tatum Thompson was brought back to Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club for one final surprise.
Thompson was one of the first two recipients of the $5,000 HOPE Shot Scholarship on Wednesday.
The Tour Championship announced the creation of the scholarship this week, which was generated from a $3.7 million donation from last year’s tournament. The scholarship will be awarded annually to each HOPE tee shot honoree.
The HOPE program is organized through First Tee-Metro Atlanta, and organization that works to foster the love of golf in children who may not otherwise get the opportunity.
Thompson and Marcus Leonard, a junior at Atlanta’s Drew Charter School who also hit a ceremonial tee shot last August at East Lake, were the first recipients of the scholarship.
It came as a surprise to Thompson, who said she was originally sent an email saying she and Leonard were going to be uncovering a plaque at East Lake with all HOPE tee shot participants on it, with the new additions of their names.
However, after uncovering the plaque, the duo soon realized they were asked to come to the course for another reason.
“Then, Allison Fillmore, the director of the Tour Championship, said, ‘We have one more surprise for you,’” Thompson said. “Me and Marcus were looking at each other and were like, ‘What could it be?’ and Allison said, ‘Every HOPE participant who is still in high school will be receiving a $5,000 scholarship,’ it was so surprising. Me and Marcus were so happy. it was really just a proud moment.”
Walton coach Richard Myrick, who has coached Thompson for three years, said the award came as no surprise.
“I thought it was very well deserved,” Myrick said. “Tatum works very hard at her game, and she is a great representative to the First Tee. She is an excellent student, and has all the traits you need to be a good golfer.”
Thompson said the scholarship will go towards her future college fund. She said she has some ideas where she wants to attend college after she graduates in the spring of 2023, but she is scoping out different college programs to see if they are the right fit for her.
“I envision myself playing golf collegiately, majoring in nursing and minoring in sports broadcasting,” Thompson said.
