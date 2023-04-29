BUFORD – Throw the ball, catch the ball, hit the ball.
Walton did all three in the crucial moments of its Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal series against Buford on Friday, and it produced a doubleheader sweep. The Raiders never trailed as it won Game 1 4-2, before closing things out with a 8-3 victory in the nightcap.
Walton (23-12) awaits the winner of East Coweta and North Paulding, which split their opening doubleheader on Friday.
"We played very well,” Raiders coach Shane Amos said. “We played very good defense. When (Buford) got on base, our pitching was able to get outs. And we were able to score the runs when we needed to. I think that's a testament to those guys playing hard and staying focused in the game.”
Levi Clark had his way with Buford (15-11). He came away with two home runs and four RBIs in the series with three coming in the first game. In the second game, he hit a home run and walked three times.
Both Clark and Kyle Chatham came through with RBI-hits in the top of the third inning in Game 1 to take an early two-run lead. Buford's Brandon Taliaferro answered in the bottom half with a solo home run to cut Walton's lead to 2-1.
When Walton was looking for insurance, Clark stepped up and hit a solo home run in the fifth for a two-run lead. When the Wolves' Ayden Lockett delivered an RBI single in the fifth to get back within one run, Clark stepped up once again with an RBI single in the sixth.
Wyatt Sonderman kept Buford from rallying by pitching a scoreless sixth and seventh to win the opener. The Wolves threatened in both innings, but they left Ethan Murray on base in the sixth and Cannon Goldin stranded in the seventh.
“Starting out, my arm didn't feel good, but I (got) through it,” Sonderman said. “I didn't have my best stuff, but I got the outs, and that's what matters.”
Once Game 2 began, Sonderman appeared more comfortable swinging the bat. He was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. His two-run single late in the first inning set the tone and helped build a 3-0 lead. Then Clark came through once again with a solo home run in the second to add to the lead.
Buford's offense came to life in the third. Lockett had an RBI on a sacrifice fly and Murray had an RBI hit to get the Wolves back into the game.
In the bottom half of the inning, Sonderman's RBI single put the Raiders ahead by three runs.
Buford got one more run in the fourth on a Tyler Dushane RBI hit before Walton's pitching took over.
Relief pitcher Eli Hardage gave up a run in the fourth on two hits, but he was dominant the rest of the way. He faced a combined seven batters over the fifth and sixth innings, gave up no hits and had four strikeouts.
Walton gave him the run support needed in the sixth when it plated three runs on four hits. Chatham had an RBI double in the inning, Tucker Wills came home on a balk and Davis Wright added an RBI sacrifice fly.
Nate Taylor got on base with a walk in the seventh, but Buford couldn't get to Hardage.
“(Walton) made great plays and got them out of some jams,” Buford coach Stuart Chester said. “We did some good things, and we didn't create good things at times, but that's a good ball club.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.