The Walton girls tennis team served up another state championship when they took down North Gwinett 3-1 in the Class AAAAAAA finals at the Rome Tennis Center on Saturday.
The victory was the Raiders third straight title and 23rd in program history.
“This one means a lot because being the returning champions they knew everyone was gunning for them,” Walton coach Anthony Foti said. “They got everybody's best shot and weathered all the storms and I could not be prouder.”
The Raiders road to Rome included scheduling and defeating eventual state champions Pace Academy, Northview and Marist. They also cruised in the Region 5AAAAAAA tournament without dropping a set, and beat Kennesaw Mountain in the championship match,to win its sixth straight region title and 17th in the last 18 years.
“It was not easy by any means, but we had two players who rose to the occasion every time in Hayden and Reagan Mulberry,” Foti said. “Hayden is the best player in the state and has never lost a game in high school.”
The junior, a Notre Dame commit, went down 1-3 early in the first set of her singles match, but she turned it around, winning 6-3, 6-1. Freshman Reagan Mulberry dominated her opponent 6-0, 6-1 and doubles team Alex Alterman and Catherine Dierker earned the series-winning victory.
The Raiders have helped shape many players into prospects to play at the next level including senior Grace Keller who will hit the court with Samford this upcoming fall.
“The atmosphere that we have at this program is like a family and we make it a place where talent wants to stay,” Foti said. “Our program has been fortunate to have such a positive environment and that the girls truly want to be here.”
