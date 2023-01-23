MARIETTA – The Walton girls continued their dominance of county swimming as they won their sixth consecutive girls’ team title in the Cobb County Championships at Mountain View Aquatic Complex on Saturday.
Walton scored 1,046 points to edge out runner-up Lassiter (1,004).
“I’m super-proud of them,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said. “We had no idea this year how it was going to be. We knew it would be close. Our divers came up huge and kind of made the difference for us.”
Third-place Pope (808), was followed by Wheeler (678) and Harrison (592) on the podium. Kennesaw Mountain finished sixth (535), and was followed by Campbell (436), Allatoona (359), Whitefield Academy (230) and Marietta (223) rounded out the top 10. Kell finished 11th (177), ahead of North Cobb (175), Hillgrove (154), North Cobb Christian (152), Walker (148), Mount Bethel Christian (130) and Sprayberry (96).
While Walton won the team title, Lassiter dominated the individual and relay events – winning eight of the 12 finals.
Elizabeth Tilt helped lead the way for Lassiter as she won two events – the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.13 seconds and the 200 freestyle at 1 minute, 48.23 seconds.
Finnly Jollands also won two events for the Trojans – winning the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.08 and the 100 backstroke in 56.91.
Sophia Parker was the other individual winner for Lassiter, winning the 100 butterfly at 55.88.
Lassiter also won all three relays. The team of Jollands, Parker, Maggie O’Shaughnessy and Rose Jones won the 200 medley relay (1:44.35), while the quartet of Tilt, Parker, Cosy Gale and Kate Bradley won the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.34) and the foursome of Jones, Jollands, Bradley and Tilt clinched the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.45).
Sydney Starnes took both of Walton’s individual titles, winning the 200 individual medley (2:05.80) and the 500 freestyle (4:57.34).
Kennesaw Mountain garnered the other two events, with Katherine Brooker winning the diving competition – which was held Thursday at Cobb County Aquatic Center – with 454.30 points and Evelyn Jezerimac winning the 100 breaststroke (1:02.54).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.