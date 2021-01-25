MARIETTA – The Walton girls did not need many individual wins to take the main prize.
The Lady Raiders used their depth to position themselves with four swimmers in Saturday's finals of every event except the 100-yard butterfly, and they won their fourth straight Cobb County Championship at Mountain View Aquatic Center with 569.5 points.
They also benefited by having four swimmers in in the top heat of the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle.
Despite Lassiter winning many individual races along with all three relays, the Lady Trojans had to settled for second place with 493 points. Campbell finished third with 287, Pope (264) finished fourth and Wheeler (259) took fifth.
“The overall depth really kind of helped us,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said. “We lost some good seniors last year, but we've been fortunate that we've had new classes come in and step up. We may not have gotten as many medals as the other schools, but we had a lot of top five and top 10 finishes.”
It was the 100-yard breaststroke late in the meet where the Lady Raiders made their push.
With Lassiter not having swimmers in the top heat, Walton made its move with Elizabeth Isakson winning in 1:01.59 for Walton's only individual title, and and teammate Sydney Starns took fourth in 1:06.25.
Prior to the breaststroke, freshmen Lily Alderman and Avery Deak placed fifth (59.18) and eighth (1:01.01) respectively in the backstroke to help Walton jump in front of Lassiter.
Walton also collected points by winning the B heats in the 200 freestyle relay, the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Lassiter's top tier talent delivered Saturday but it wasn't quite enough to pull out the victory.
Two of its three relay wins came on the final leg. In the 200 medley relay, Elizabeth Tilt rallied on the butterfly leg before Francis Carson took the lead in the freestyle to win in 1:45.12. In the 400 freestyle, it was Bridget O'Shaughnessy at the anchor leg who led the Lady Trojans to victory in 3:30.31.
Tilt was also a two-time individual winner at the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. She set a county record time in the IM, clocking in at 2:02.46 and took the 100 butterfly in 54.95.
“I was so excited and was proud that I could do it in front of my team,” said Tilt on shattering the previous record of 2:03.57 set in 2009 by Sprayberry standout Kristine Polley. “It's going to hurt either way, so you might as well go out fast.”
The Lady Trojans also got a boost when Carson (1:51.57) took second and Allison Brown third (1:51.59) in the 200 freestyle behind winner Emma Norton of Mount Paran Christian, who prevailed in 1:50.85. Carson went on to claim the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.41.
Lassiter was unable to solve Norton in the 500 freestyle. She clocked in at 4:59.32 to win her second event, less than a second ahead of Brown, who was second in 4:59.43.
Lassiter's lone swimmer in the top heat of the backstroke, Elizabeth Blanco, took second in 57.73 behind Mount Bethel's Hampton Glucky, who prevailed in 55.41.
For third place Campbell, Allison Dameron won her first county title in the 50 freestyle, clocking in at 23.63. Dameron went on to take second in the breaststroke in 1:05.96. She also helped the Lady Spartans finsh third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.94) and the 200 medley (1:50.18).
In Thursday's diving championships, Allatoona's Hannah Stumpf set a Cobb County record in defending last year's title with a score of 554.90, breaking Sarah Ohr's 531 points set in 2003. Second place finisher Kennesaw Mountain's Kyler Dixon also surpassed Ohr's total with 534.80.
Harrison's Anna Behrman (469.55) was third ahead of Whitefield Academy's Avery Fassnacht (465.91) and Harrison's Sarah Behrman (433.90) was fifth.
