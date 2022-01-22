MARIETTA – Make that No. 5 for Walton.
The Lady Raiders continue to own the Cobb County Championships, winning their fifth straight title with 1,105 points Saturday at Mountain View Aquatic Center. At times, it looked as if Lassiter could break Walton's streak but ended up with 998 points to finish second.
Pope finished third with 679 points. Campbell was fourth (606) and Harrison was fifth (601).
“They came in and swam really well,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said of his team. “Lassiter came in and did the same thing. The little bit of our depth and our divers made the difference.
Walton took advantage of Lassiter not having divers. Maddie Grant finishing seventh in the diving competition Thursday and Emilija Foss finishing 12th gave the Lady Raiders a 49-point head start.
Also, the Lady Raiders were victorious in both the 200-yard medley and the 200 freestyle relays.
Lily Alderman, Elizabeth Isakson, Lauren Willis, Annalia Jansons led Walton in the 200 medley with a time of 1 minute, 45.61 seconds. They went on to win the 200 freestyle in 1:36.06 with Isakson besting Lassiter's Allison Brown on the anchor leg.
“(The relays) set the tone,” Vernon said. “(The 200 freestyle) swam like a 1:36, which is really close to our school record. They just really set the tone.”
Walton also picked up points in the 500 freestyle, with Sydney Starns coming through with a win in 4:57.89, and Wimberly Morgan coming in fourth. Isakson would go on to claim the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.37. Jansons took second in the 100 freestyle, and Alderman was second in the 100 backstroke.
Lassiter had a strong beginning and end to the meet. Frances Carson took second behind Mount Paran Christian's Emma Norton in the 200 freestyle. Brown took fourth and Bridget O'Shaughnessy was sixth.
That paved a way for Elizabeth Tilt to set two new county records in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. She clocked in at 1:59.15 to win the 200 IM and break her own record. She went on to win the 100 butterfly in 53.30, breaking Kennesaw Mountain standout Addie Rose Bullock's mark.
In the final event of the meet, the 400 freestyle team of Brown, Carson, Tilt and O'Shaughnessy won by nearly 10 seconds over second place Walton with a time of 3:28.83.
Brown and O'Shaughnessy taking second and third in the 500 freestyle also helped Lassiter.
“I think we did do really well,” Lassiter coach Brittany Hughes said. “We don't have divers, so we lost a big chunk of points (in diving). We had some great swims. I'm really proud of them. They did great.”
Norton was a two-time winner for Mount Paran. After claiming the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:50.13, she took the 100 freestyle in 50.82.
Campbell's Allison Damron won the 50 freestyle for the second straight year, with a time of 23.91 and took second in the 100 breaststroke.
Hampton Gucky of Mount Bethel won the 100 backstroke in 56.71.
Allatoona diving standout Hannah Stumpf had to work for it, but ended up perfect in county with four titles, winning Thursday with 497.15 points. Kennesaw Mountain's Kyler Dixon made her earn it, finishing second with 489.15 points.
Harrison's Sarah Behrman was third with 466.25, North Cobb's Jasmine Negron was fourth (435.20) and Campbell's Rhylie Turner (413.40) and Ann Davis (406.85) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
