DULUTH – Walton had plenty of looks at goal during regulation and overtime in the girls Class AAAAAAA state championship game Friday night at Duluth High School, but it couldn't get the ball past Denmark freshmen goalkeeper Brook DeBartolo.
Walton had as many as 12 shots with DeBartolo stopping eight of them, but once it got to penalty kicks, it was Denmark (16-2) which had more success. The Danes outshot the Raiders 4-2 in penalty kicks to claim a 1-0 win and the program's first state title.
“Once you hit playoffs, you want to peak, and these girls really peaked and believed in themselves,” Denmark coach Jen Barr said. “They did it. They stuck to the plan.”
The difference during the penalty kicks was DeBartolo coming up with back-to-back saves. Walton's Molly Chapman and Katy Schultz tried to go left, and DeBartolo managed to stop both.
“She had the game of her life. She had some amazing saves,” Barr said of DeBartolo. “She had her tooth kicked out in the Campbell (state semifinal) win and had to submit it in. And she split her lip and had stitches, so for her to play in this game is incredible.”
Christina Davenport converted the game-clinching goal for the Danes, with Mary Beth McLaughlin and Sydni Whitehead also converted their shots.
Goalkeeper Elora Niederpruem also had a big game for Walton (17-3-2) with 10 saves of her own as well as a penalty kick attempt early on. But there were Walton shots during regulation and overtime it would not mind having back.
Katie Jamison delivered a header late in the first half that just missed the far post. She also had a header in the second half that was saved by DeBartolo.
Reagan Mulberry had two scoring opportunities in the second half with the first going high and the second bouncing off the crossbar.
Angelina Noorbehesht attempted a head shot during the first overtime that was stopped by DeBartolo.
“I think this game obviously could have gone either way, but it's a part of the sport,” said Walton coach Jason Page, whose team was looking for its first state title since 1993. “I will never forget this group.”
