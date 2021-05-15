POWDER SPRINGS -- Walton entered Saturday’s running finals with a one-point lead and held on to capture the Class AAAAAAA girls track and field state championship at McEachern.
The Lady Raiders had 32 points entering the final day of the three-day meet and outlasted Peachtree Ridge for the title, 55-51.
The championship came down to the final event as Walton’s Dasia Gilyard, Amara Onyeukwu, Morgan Pruitt and Nalia Julien placed fourth in the 1,600-meter relay in 3 minutes, 56.06 seconds -- behind the winning relay of Peachtree Ridge, but enough for the Lady Raiders to maintain their overall lead.
The victory marked the second state championship for the Walton girls, and their first since 2012.
“We knew we had a chance (to win) coming into (Saturday) and an idea of where we’d place in each event,” Walton coach Rob Nichols said. “Our 4x100 relay team started us off, and we kept going from there.
“I’m really excited for the girls. It was a total team effort. We scored in the distance, throws, relays, sprints. The points came from everywhere. I’m so proud of everybody and especially for our assistant coaches. They’re the backbone of the program and they get our athletes ready to compete all the time. I can’t say enough about them.”
Campbell, the state champion following the last state meet in 2019, was third overall with 50 points, followed by Hillgrove (48), McEachern (45) and Marietta (41).
Harrison (32.5) was eighth, while Pebblebrook (28) placed ninth for its highest state finish in program history.
Onyeukwu played a key role in securing the victory for the Lady Raiders. Aside from her contribution in the 1,600 relay, the senior was also the state runner-up in the 400 (56.54), fourth in the 200 (25.12) and was a member of Walton’s fourth-place 400 relay squad (3:56.06).
“Amara was a little banged-up,” Nichols said. “The trainer taped her up and Amara competed and scored in all four of her events. She’s a true warrior. It’s unbelievable what she did.”
Other standout girls performances from Saturday included Campbell’s Mekenze Kelly winning the 400 (55.37) and teammate Zionn Rice winning the 100 hurdles (14.50). Kelly and Rice were runners-up in the 200 and 300 hurdles, respectively.
Harrison’s Riley Perlakowski took home the 800 (2:08.11), adding to the 1,600 she won Friday.
In the Class A Private girls meet, Mount Paran Christian just missed out on a top-four podium finish after placing fifth with 46 points. Hebron Christian scored 112 points to claim the team crown.
North Cobb Christian was 29th overall, Whitefield Academy 33rd and Walker 35th.
Jasmine Hamiel was the state runner-up in the 100 hurdles (15.65) for Mount Paran, and she also placed third in the 300 hurdles.
In boys action, Alpharetta won the final event of day -- the 1600-meter relay -- to came from behind and beat Marietta for the Class AAAAAAA championship. The Raiders finished with 62 points, compared to 60 for the Blue Devils.
Harrison (55) was third, followed by McEachern (52) and Lowndes (38). Pebblebrook (8) tied North Cobb and Campbell for 25th. Hillgrove (4) was 31st.
McEachern's foursome of Kenneth Adams, Drewmel Banks, Jae’den Copeland and Joshua Knox captured the 400 relay state championship in 41.88, while Harrison’s Parker Buchheit beat teammate Sully Shelton down the stretch to win the 800 in a personal-best 1:53.95.
Buchheit’s victory denied Shelton a chance at winning the 3,200, 1,600 and 800 races in a single meet.
“I wanted to come in and beat Sully,” Buchheit said. “There’s no bad blood. He’s one of the greatest of all time to compete and to beat him is a dream come true. So much went well for me this year unlike previous years. I’m just glad I got it.
“I would have been happy for Sully if he had won (the 800), but I wanted that race. It’s a blessing to compete against him because he pushes me so hard.”
McEachern’s Tyler Tremble was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles (38.35).
Whitefield Academy scored 30 points and finished ninth overall behind champion Landmark Christian (68 points) in the boys Class A Private meet.
Mount Paran Christian (18) was 17th and North Cobb Christian (4) placed 26th.
Mount Paran's Remington Adams was runner-up in the 200 (21.86), while Whitefield's Wyatt Bonner was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (41.33).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.