MILTON – So far, no playoff team has kept pace with Milton's girls lacrosse team, which has already claimed 13 state championships since the sport was sanctioned in 2005.
Walton became the latest victim to the three-time defending state champion on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 6A/7A state tournament at Milton. The Lady Raiders couldn't keep up with Milton's speed and they trailed by 13 goals at the half before falling 17-3.
Prior to Tuesday's game, Milton (20-0) defeated East Coweta, Lassiter and Creekview by 14-goal margins and will be playing for its 14th championship Saturday against the winner of Chattahoochee and West Forsyth at Denmark High School.
Walton (11-8-1) struggled to win the draw in the first half with Milton winning 10 of 12 times the teams faced off. That allowed the Lady Eagles to dominate possession for the majority of the first 25 minutes and seldom had trouble making their shots.
They took 19 shots in the opening half with 13 of them going in.
Milton was already ahead by five goals before the game was nine minutes old and was ahead by double digits with 10 minutes left to play in the half.
“What we saw (Tuesday) was that we were not as fast,” Walton coach Mandy Ryan, who led the Lady Raiders to a state championship in 2016 with a victory over Milton. “(Milton) doesn't make mistakes, and I don't know what to say about the draw. First-step quickness is what we need to work on.”
Maddie Dora led Milton with five goals and also had two assists. Brie Catts, Skylar Carrasquillo and Maeve Simonds finished with three goals each and Taylor Kozina added two more.
Walton didn't get its first shot until the second half and had six for the game. Amelia White put one in the goal. Margo Wilson would score the next two goals for the Lady Raiders.
Once Walton got on the board, it was already a running clock.
Catts scored Milton's first two goals of the game with the second coming at the 22:40 mark. Simonds accounted for the next two goals, forcing Walton to call timeout with 17:53 left in the half. Catts scored again, followed by Carrasquillo to give Milton a 6-0 lead.
Three straight goals by Dora made it 9-0 in the Lady Eagles' favor, and Carrasquillo scored again at the 10:23 mark to force the running clock.
Walton had just four possessions in the first half with the first three ending in a forced turnover by Catts.
