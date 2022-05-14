ROME – This could go down as Walton's quickest win in a state championship match since Anthony Foti took the helm in 2016.
The Lady Raiders took the court against Alpharetta on Saturday for the Class AAAAAAA title at Rome Tennis Center and needed only an hour to collect three lop-sided victories for a 3-0 win that secured their 18th championship in the last 22-years and their 22nd overall.
Five of those titles have come under Foti's watch. His teams had to work for the previous four, either overcoming lost matches or having to win a marathon match to secure it. But his 2022 team, which had just one senior in the starting lineup, made it a less stressful experience.
“The girls played great,” Foti said. “Alpharetta was strong, but our girls came out ready to play. I'm very proud of them. They did an awesome job. We've had some tough matches in the playoffs, but the difference this year is that they are super talented and very focused.”
The victory started a new streak for Walton and Saturday's quick match was reminiscent to Walton's dominant performances during the late 2010s when they were in the midst of a 158-match winning streak that started in 2004 and ended eight years later.
Amala Aroun at No. 3 singles was the first to finish for Walton with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Grace Keller came off the court afterward with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2.
That left Hayden Mulberry as the only singles match remaining at No. 1. Engaged in a heated groundstroke battle with Alpharetta's Sara Berry, Mulberry won the bulk of those points to take the first set 6-2. Shortly after the second set began, she had a foot injury that required treatment.
Once play resumed, Mulberry didn't have to play hurt for long. Mary Ashley Jacoppo and Natalie Kirka locked up the final point at No. 2 doubles with a 6-0, 6-1 win.
That No. 2 doubles match could have gone a different direction early in the first set had Jacoppo not used her serve to get out of a 0-40 deficit and take a 4-0 lead.
“Our early nerves subdued us,” Jacoppo said, “but I've been here before and I've been here with the same partner, so we knew what to do.”
Walton's Catherine Dierker and Abigail Morgan at No. 1 doubles was the only match that faced trouble. They dropped the first set 6-1 to Ashley Lu and Ishita Ravi, but led 2-1 when the match stopped.
