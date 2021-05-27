Success was no stranger for Walton during the 2021 girls golf season.
An invitation to the Girls High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, scheduled for July, is the cherry on top.
“It’s a real honor,” coach Richard Myrick said. “The last time we were invited was in 2014 when we finished second (in the state tournament). So we are looking forward to it and we are putting together a plan.”
The Lady Raiders start to the season was unexpected by Myrick. The girls won first place in five straight tournaments to start the season. However, the impressive start was just the beginning.
“Normally we don’t start out very aggressive, as I like to build it up to the state tournament,” said Myrick, whose team also excelled in the classroom with a team GPA of 4.02. “This year we started the season playing really well.”
The Lady Raiders would go on to finish third in each of the last three tournaments to end the year, including the Georgia High School Association Class AAAAAAA state championship.
Walton had a young team coming into the season and the youth showed on the first day of the state competition. The team shot a 270 on the first day before improving 23 shots on Day 2 to shoot 247. Myrick claims that the turnaround was due to his senior leader McKensey Kaseta.
“McKensey, my captain, rounded all the girls up and they went to the driving range straight after the first round,” Myrick said. “She is a great leader.”
The Lady Raiders hope to have their team captain playing as the invitational roles around this July. It is still undetermined if graduating seniors will be eligible to play.
