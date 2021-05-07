MARIETTA — Walton built an early lead and went on to beat Lambert 6-2 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the girls lacrosse Class 6A-7A state quarterfinals.
The Lady Raiders advanced to next week's state semifinals where they will play undefeated Milton. The Lady Eagles beat Creekview 19-5 and will host host Walton on either Tuesday or Wednesday. Milton has earned 13 state championship titles in the last 15 years.
“We know we are the underdog and that is not a big secret. You play the game for a reason, to see what happens,” Walton lacrosse coach Amanda Ryan said. “We are going to be the most prepared and we are definitely peaking at the right time, so we are going to give Milton everything we got.”
Walton opened with a goal from Ashlyn Fraley. Margo Wilson followed with another with 13:58 on the clock to make it 2-0.
Morgan Petroff gave the Lady Raiders a three-goal advantage three minutes later.
Ellie Kotanian scored Lambert's first goal with just under 9 minutes left in the half at 4-1.
The Lady Raiders closed the first half with a goal from Ella Sgrignoli to make it 5-1. Sgrignoli took possession of three ground balls over the course of the game.
“I feel like our defense was probably the best we have played in a really long time,” Ryan said. “To keep a team that normally scores 13 goals per game down to two is really impressive. We did a great job on ground balls and ground balls win championships for sure.”
SK Isakson earned three ground balls while Caroline Bozza earned four.
Walton keeper Emma Calhoun, had five saves and gave up only two goals.
Kotanian opened the second by quickly connecting on a shot to bring Lambert within three 1 minute into the quarter.
Ashlyn Stuckey earned the last goal minutes later.
Lambert ended the season with a 15-6 record.
