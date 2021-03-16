The Walton girls golf team won its third straight Cobb County championship, but it likely was not the way it wanted to do it.
The Lady Raiders held a 12-shot lead after Monday's opening round, and that is what they won by when Tuesday's final round at City Club Marietta was canceled because of the rain moving through the area.
Allatoona coach Johnny Tilton, the tournament's organizer, wrote in an email to coaches that "it would be in the best interest of all to cancel Round 2 of this year's tournament. While not the popular call, we have contemplated most of the day and feel that it’s the right one based upon the information that we have."
Walton finished with a team score of 11-over par, well ahead of Walker (+23), Allatoona (+32), Harrison (+33) and Hillgrove (+36).
Tatum Thompson led the way for the Lady Raiders, shooting 39 through nine holes. Saanvi Venkatesh and Mac Kaseta each followed with 40, and Kat Euston finished a 48.
Walker's Ella Stoll shot 38 to win medalist honors, while Thompson, Venkatesh and Kaseta followed. Walker's Anna Klass and Harrison's Alexa Reinhardt tied for fifth with 43.
Allatoona's Sara Tilton and Harrison's Nadia Harris shot 45 to tie for seventh, while Hillgrove's Emma Cate Richardson and Allatoona's Davianna Loccisano shot 47 to tie for ninth.
