Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.