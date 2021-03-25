The Walton girls golf team has a problem.
For longtime coach Richard Myrick, it is a good problem to have. The Lady Raiders have 18 players fighting each week for four tournament spots.
The nice part about it is the decision on who plays takes care of itself.
“I don’t pick who plays. They pick for themselves by playing better than the next person. At the end of the day, the low score plays,” Myrick said. “The only person who can stop you from being good at golf is the person in the mirror. If you want to be better, then work for it.
“I have a tournament team, a match-play team and a junior varsity team. Everybody on the ladder has the opportunity to make any of those teams. The four girls that are playing the best are the ones that are going to play in the tournament.”
That work has paid off early this season, with Walton winning its third Cobb County championship in a rain-shortened event. Tatum Thompson led the way with a 3-over 39 over nine holes, while Saanvi Venkatesh and Mac Kaseta each shot 40.
Last weekend, the Lady Raiders shot the best score in program history -- a team total of 238 -- when they won the Lady Rambler Invitational in LaFayette.
Kaseta shot 79 and was selected for the all-tournament team. The senior has played at Walton for four years and is committed to Division III Washington University in St. Louis.
Senior Stella Posey is also committed to play at a Division III college -- St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
Walton will look for another tournament win Saturday in the Brookwood Invitational at Summit Chase Country Club in Snellville.
“I’ve got 18 girls on the team with an average GPA of 4.02," Myrick said. "These girls have the commitment to be excellent students and excellent teammates. We have a motto: ‘Great teammates make teammates great.’”
While the tournament victories are great, the tournament at the end of the season is the one Walton really wants.
After finishing fifth in the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state tournament, the Lady Raiders seemed poised to take a big jump and contend for the state title in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic robbed them of the chance.
Now, after a strong start to the 2021 season, they may get their chance when the state tournament is played in mid-May at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie.
The success is a big reason the team has developed so much depth.
“You have got to get the girls to come out, and once they do and your program is successful, they just keep coming every year,” Myrick said. “We just try to make it fun because there are so many other things that girls could be doing besides playing golf. To be dedicated to learning how to play golf takes a lot of commitment and a lot of practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.