The Walton girls golf team continued to build confidence as it finished 17th at the High School Golf National Invitational last week at Pinehurst Golf Resort in North Carolina.
It was the Lady Raiders' first invitation to the prestigious tournament.
Walton was one of three teams from Georgia at Pinehurst. Lambert won the tournament, while North Oconee finished 20th.
Just over a month ago, Walton finished third in the Class AAAAAAA state championship. This time, it showed what it could do on a national level.
Walton was tied for 19th after shooting a first-round 366. The Lady Raiders improved to 347 in Round 2 to move into 18th before a final-round 347 moved them up one more spot in the standings.
Rising junior Tatum Thompson led the way for Walton all three days. Her best performance came on the first day with an 87. She came back with rounds of 83 and 81 to finish in a tie for 76th individually.
Kimberly Euston, president of the team's booster club and mother of rising senior Katherine Euston, filled in for coach Richard Myrick, who had a family emergency. She said that it was a great honor for Walton to play at a historic venue like Pinehurst.
Of the five Lady Raiders who participated in the tournament, four will be returning next season. Euston said that is a goal Walton to win the Class AAAAAAA state championship next year, and its performance at Pinehurst could be the start it needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.