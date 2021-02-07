The Walton girls swimmers had a little bad luck.
Had just one relay went in favor of the Lady Raiders, it might have been enough for them to win the Class AAAAAAA state championship at Georgia Tech Aquatic Center on Saturday.
Instead, the Lady Raiders scored 320 points to finish, four points shy of state champion Lambert. Brookwood was third behind with 282 points, North Gwinnett was fourth with 230 and Alpharetta took fifth with 222.
There were no boys teams that placed in the top five in Class AAAAAAA. North Gwinnett won the meet with 361.5 points with Alpharetta taking second (308.5), Parkview third (301.5), West Forsyth fourth (301) and Brookwood fifth (289).
For Walton, coming up just short of first place in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay to Lambert proved to be the difference for the Lady Raiders.
The championship came down to the 400 freestyle, the final event of the meet, where Elizabeth Isakson, Lily Alderman, Annalia Jansons and Sydney Starnes came up short by .46 seconds to Lambert, clocking in at 3:31.93. Lambert won the race and the championship by finishing in 3:31.31.
With Samantha Kiel in place of Starnes, the Lady Raiders also finished second in the 200 medley at the start of the meet with a time of 1:47.04, which was less than a second shy of Lambert's 1:46.17.
“It was a heartbreaker, but I was so proud of the way we swam,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said. “You just have to tip your hat to Lambert for swimming as well as they did.”
Isakson, a Georgia commitment, also had a pair of runner-up finishes in her individual events. She was second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:04.10 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.51, .46 of a second behind winner Alicia Henry of Alpharetta.
The Lady Raiders were roughly 60 points out of first place in the latter half of the meet going into the 500 freestyle. They quickly got themselves back in contention when Starnes posted a third place finish in 4:57.46 and Jansons and Morgan Wimberly also placed in the top 10.
With three events to go in the meet, Alderman helped Walton close the gap by taking third in the 100 backstroke in 58.29.
Campbell's Allison Damron duplicated her Cobb County victory in the 50 freestyle at state, clocking in at 23.26 to take first place. She also came in third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.99.
Damron, along with Olivia Yahne, Sophia Caceres and Ava Lyon, helped Campbell to a fourth place showing in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:39.63.
In the AAAAAAA boys meet, North Cobb's Dane Charleston won the 200 IM with a time of 1:51.75. Hillgrove's Tommy Bried won state in the 500 freestyle in 4:31.63 and was third in the 100 butterfly (48.76).
