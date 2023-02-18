MARIETTA – It was forced to stave off a spirited late push, but the Walton girls basketball team defeated Cherokee 66-56 on Friday night at Wheeler to claim the Region 5AAAAAAA championship.
The Warriors outscored the Raiders 33-32 during the second half, but Lexy Harris’ 35 points were too much to overcome as Walton beat Cherokee for the first time this season and win its first region title since 1983.
“It was unreal,” Raiders coach Matt Kelterborn said. “This is what we’ve been working for. When we set out at the beginning of the year, this is what we wanted. These girls worked their tails off, and it has paid off.”
Cherokee had no answer for Harris, who dominated the paint on both sides of the floor. Behind her, Cici Childers finished with 15 points, while Graycen Ehlen and Kate Bagley each scored eight points.
Toni Warren led the Warriors with 20 points, Hannah Harris scored 14 points and Elle Kenney added seven points.
“(Harris) is a dominant force and a big part of what we’re doing,” Kelterborn said. “Hats off to her because she was great on both sides of the ball.”
The first three minutes of Friday’s game was back and forth, with Cherokee and Walton at a 7-7 tie following Hannah Harris’ early 3-pointer. Lexy Harris became more active midway through the first quarter, scoring twice from offensive rebounds and extending the Raiders’ lead 21-13 heading into the second quarter.
Lexy Harris scored five of Walton’s first seven points to open the second quarter, and after she scored a driving layup, the Raiders took a 30-17 lead.
After calling a timeout, Warren ignited Cherokee’s offense and connected on a mid-range jumper with under 30 seconds to go in the half. The Warriors went into halftime down by 11 points.
Walton pulled ahead 46-29 four minutes into the second half, but that’s when Cherokee’s rally began. The Warriors rattled off nine straight points behind Warren’s aggressive shot-seeking and forced multiple Raider turnovers.
Cherokee cut the lead to just six points early in the fourth quarter after Alex Whitecliffe made a 3-pointer, but that was the closest it would get as Childers and Lexy Harris took over down the stretch. That duo accounted for the Raiders’ final eight points of the game.
Friday’s loss marked the end of Cherokee’s six-year region championship run, along with its 13-game winning streak.
For Walton, it finally broke through after dropping its first two games against the Warriors this season.
“It was a great win,” Kelterborn said. “We set out this year saying we want to beat Cherokee, so it is a great day for the girls and a great day for the program as we bring a region championship home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.