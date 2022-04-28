MARIETTA -- Back-to-back overtime wins over Roswell and Denmark seemed to suck the energy out of Walton late in the second half of its Class AAAAAAA state semifinal Thursday night against Mill Creek.
Coach Jason Page admitted as much, that the Lady Raiders were a bit fatigued.
After Mill Creek came back to tie it at 1-all late in the second half, Walton persevered through regulation and overtime. However, it could not save any of the Lady Hawks' four shot attempts in the penalty kick shootout, while coming up short on its last two tries, and had to settle for a 4-3 deficit in PKs.
“We were tired,” Page said. “We were worn out. I think part of the reason we were tired was because every single one of those athletes gave it everything they had all the time.”
Mill Creek (16-4) advanced to the state championship game for the first time and will face West Forsyth on May 6 at McEachern's Walter Cantrell Stadium.
Brooke Dean, Molly Chapman and Becca Paden were successful on their penalty kicks for Walton (16-6), with Mill Creek keeping pace. Emma Graham's attempt was stopped by Lady Hawks goalkeeper Mairin Halama, who returned after missing the second half and overtime with an injury.
Mill Creek's Karina Pashkovets scored the eventual game-winning penalty kick before Nicole Lazarakis' shot went over the crossbar.
“We talked about (our) leadership, and the hardest part about this is saying goodbye,” Page said. “They left one heck of a legacy. It looked like we were going to bounce back in the end, but they have to hold their heads up.”
Walton controlled possession for much of the first half, limiting Mill Creek to just one shot. The Lady Raiders finally cashed in when Molly Chapman headed in a cross from Ellie Schad. Halama was injured attempting to save Chapman's shot and had to leave the game.
Chapman's goal was the first goal Mill Creek had given up in seven games.
However, the momentum started shifting to Mill Creek's end early in the second half as the Lady Hawks made adjustments and started taking control of the second half. Mill Creek took eight shots in the second half alone, with Sloan Spees providing six of them.
“When we went down a goal, we panicked and played a little more direct, which Walton was capable of dealing with,” Mill Creek coach Vince Hayes said. “Once we calmed down (in the second half) and played through the lines, we were able to break them down and put a lot of pressure on them.”
After a near-miss by Spees that bounced off the crossbar at the halfway point of the second half, she headed a cross from the right side from Maya Zmistowski to tie the game at 1-all with 16:21 left in regulation.
Mill Creek continued creating chances late in the second half, with three straight shot attempts that missed the goal. Walton's closest chance of retaking the lead came with 6 minutes remaining, when Jenkins' shot attempt went over the goalpost.
