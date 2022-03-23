The Walton girls golf team won the Cobb County Invitational on Tuesday at the Marietta City Club. Pictured with coach Richard Myrick are, from left, Tatum Thompson, Annika Gomeyac, individual champion Saanvi Venkatesh and Kat Euston.
MARIETTA -- The Walton girls completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Cobb County Invitational on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders shot a team total of 16-over par at City Club Marietta and defeated Walker by 29 shots to claim the team title.
Harrison finished third (73-over), followed by Hillgrove (83-over), Allatoona (84-over) and Whitefield Academy (87-over). Mount Paran Christian, Campbell, Lassiter and Pope completed the top 10.
Walton shot 11-over and built a 12-shot lead after the first nine holes Monday, then returned for Tuesday and played better over the second nine, shooting only 5-over as a team in harder, more blustery conditions.
"We putted a lot better," Walton coach Richard Myrick said. "We didn't try to make everything.
While she may not have tried to make everything, Saanvi Venkatesh almost did. The Walton sophomore made three long par putts near the beginning of her second round that helped her win the individual championship.
After making a bogey on No. 11 -- her first hole of the day -- Venkatesh made a 24-foot putt for par on No. 12, a 10-footer for par on No. 13 and a 20-footer for par on No. 14 to keep any momentum she had moving forward.
"When I was walking off No. 14, I was nervous," Venkatesh said. "I knew I was in contention, so I had to take a couple breaths."
From that point on, it was fairways and greens until Venkatesh's final hole of the day -- No. 10 -- when, after a big drive, she nearly holed a knockdown wedge shot from 64 yards for an eagle. Her 6-foot birdie putt proved to be the difference as she shot 73 and defeated Walker's Anna Klass by one shot for her second individual title of her career.
Venkatesh won the Area 3AAAAAAA tournament as a freshman last season.
"(Venkatesh) has the best swing on the team," Myrick said. "She has the best fundamentals."
All four Walton players finished in the top six of the final individual standings. Tatum Thompson finished third with a 4-over 75. Walker's Ella Stoll shot 80 to finish fourth and was followed by Walton's Annika Gomeyac (81) and Kat Euston (85).
Allatoona's Brook Warner (88) finished seventh, while Harrison's Haven Blank (90), Lassiter's Piper Shook (94) and Whitefiled's Elizabeth Morris (94) rounded out the top 10.
