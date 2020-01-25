MARIETTA -- The Walton girls proved to be too deep and too strong in the Cobb County Championships.
Not even a disqualification in the 200-yard freestyle relay had any bearing on the final outcome on Saturday at Mountain View Aquatic Center.
Walton defended its county title with 591 points, beating runner-up Lassiter by nearly 100 points.
The Lady Trojans ended up with 495 points, which put them at a safe distance ahead of Harrison (312), Campbell (297) fourth and Pope (241).
“They are a great group,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said. “They showed their resilience after that false start and removed any doubt. We’re excited and we’re looking forward to state.”
With the meet more than halfway over, Walton was ahead of Lassiter by only 21 points. That started to change in the 500-yard freestyle as Morgan Wimberly finished third in 5 minutes, 11.65 seconds, Lindsey Ollanove was sixth (5:31.25) and Ainsley Clark eighth (5:38.03).
The disqualification of the 200 freestyle relay due to a false start was a stinger at the time, not knowing how it would affect the outcome of the meet.
Walton had just beaten Lassiter by less than a second when it received the bad news. However, the Lady Raiders regrouped to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:30.38 tallied by the group of Jasmin Hoffmann, Annalia Jansons, Abby Belinski and Elizabeth Isakson.
“I’m proud of me and my relay,” Hoffmann said. “They took it so well and put it all inside and said, ‘Let’s take this 400 freestyle relay.’ They didn’t get too angry. We swallowed it, and that was it. We just moved on past it.”
Walton also got a boost late in the meet when Isakson won the 100 breastroke (1:04.64), with Sydney Starnes second in 1:06.85. Hoffmann pulled her weight in the sprints by winning the 50 freestyle (23.83) and 100 freestyle (51.92).
Lassiter had some big wins as well with Elizabeth Blanco, Elizabeth Tilt, Kennadi King and Lindsey Johnson winning the 200 medley (1:46.88). Blanco, Johnson, Frances Carson and Allison Brown also took the 200 freestyle relay in 1:36.93.
Tilt won both the 200 individual medley (2:04.55) and 100 butterfly (55.92).
Mount Paran Christian’s Emma Norton was a two-time winner, taking the 200 freestyle (1:51.71) and 500 freestyle (5:04.10).
Mount Bethel Christian’s Hampton Gucky won the 100 backstroke in 56.89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.