ROME – Walton girls tennis clinched its 15th state title in the past 18 seasons with a 3-1 victory over Lambert on Saturday in the Class AAAAAAA state championship at Rome Tennis Center.
It also ended a two-year wait for the Lady Raiders to get back on top. Walton was upset in the semifinals of the 2019 state tournament by Milton, who then lost in the title match to Lambert. Then, when the Lady Raiders were poised to reclaim the top spot in 2020, the season came to an early end and there were no state playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The victory marked Walton's 21st state championship in program history.
The Lady Raiders needed one of their double teams to claim the final point after winning two of their three singles matches. That turned out to be Natalie Kirka and Mary Ashley Jaccopo at No. 2. They needed to come back from a set down to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 over Lambert' Sydney Winters and Riley Abbelana.
“This group of girls are the most deserving group of players we had to win a championship,” Walton coach Anthony Foti said. “They've worked hard. They're young. They're almost all freshmen and sophomores. I'm so proud of them. I'm over the moon. They did such an awesome job.”
Arguably Walton's biggest challenge was having to beat an experienced Lambert team while overcoming nervousness due to being an underclassmen-laden squad. Those nerves seemed to hit their No. 2 doubles tandem hard, allowing unforced errors to get the best of them in dropping the first set.
Once the duo settled down in the second, the errors began to vanish. Kirka and Jaccopo went ahead 4-3 in the second before closing it out and took a 5-1 third set lead. Jaccopo then served out the match which ended with a volley winner by Kirka.
“I could feel my hands shaking,” Kirka said after the match. “We've been training for this a long time. If I was alone, I would not have been able to pull that out.”
Walton's No. 1 singles standout Hayden Mulberry said she was rattled by nerves in the first couple of games of her match against Lambert's Brooke Despriet, but once her backhand and serve started clicking, she completed her undefeated season by winning 6-2, 6-3.
Amala Arun, the one Walton player not affected by nerves, won 6-0, 6-0 over Peyton Bailey at No. 3 singles. While Grace Keller bounced back in the second set at No. 2 singles after struggling the first, she ended up falling 6-1, 6-4 to Emily Baek for Lambert's only point.
Walton's No. 1 doubles team of Catherine Dierker and Alex Alterman was just starting their third set against Katie Lewis and Nina Zhao when their No. 2 doubles counterparts clinched.
