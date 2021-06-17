Walton finished second overall in the 2020-21 Georgia Athletic Directors Association Director’s Cup standings for Class AAAAAAA, while its girls teams led the classification.
The Walton girls teams scored 706 points, outdistancing Lambert by 13. Lambert finished first overall with 1,335 points, with Walton second at 1,190.
Teams earned points by how it performs during the postseason. In a sport with bracketed playoffs such as football, basketball or baseball, a program can score 25 points for reaching the state playoffs, and up to 100 for winning a state championship. In non-bracketed sports, such as track and field or swimming, a program can earn anything from 10 points for a 32nd-place finish to 100 points for a championship.
The Walton girls won state championships in tennis and track and field. They also had runner-up performances in volleyball and swimming, a third-place finish in golf and semifinal appearances in soccer and lacrosse.
“Our girls absolutely crushed it,” Walton athletic director Chris Williams said. “We had a great year overall. It shows what balance we have in our programs.”
Williams gave credit to the coaching staffs, who he said had a major impact on their teams’ success.
“Our group of coaches are committed to winning, and they were able to lead our kids where they needed to be,” Williams said.
Williams said the success of Walton’s teams motivate the other programs to strive for more, creating an ecosystem of competition.
“Nobody wants to be outdone,” Williams said, “You want to have the same kind of success. It creates an internal rivalry and, in turn, motivates the kids.”
Harrison placed fourth overall in Class AAAAAAA with 1,143 points. Although it was unable to capture a state championship, it had strong performances in boys cross country and track, along with girls cheerleading and softball.
West Forsyth (1,167) was third, with North Gwinnett (1,107) fifth.
In Class AAAAAA, Allatoona led Cobb County with 1,040 points to place fourth overall, with its boys and girls programs finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. The Buccaneers were bolstered by their boys lacrosse and baseball teams, and their girls cross country and flag football teams.
Buford was first with 1,209 points, followed by Cambridge (1,184) and Carrollton (1,163).
Pope was not far behind, finishing seventh with 930 points, due in large part to the girls cross country team winning a state championship, runner-up finishes by the softball and volleyball teams and a semifinal appearance in baseball.
In Class A Private, Mount Paran Christian earned 1,022 points to finish third behind Wesleyan (1,267) and Holy Innocents’ (1,171). The Eagles’ baseball, softball and cheerleading programs each won state championships, while the girls tennis team finished as the runner-up.
