MARIETTA – The Milton girls lacrosse team has been Walton's Achilles' heel as of late.
The Lady Raiders have struggled against the four-time defending state champion Lady Eagles in the postseason since they upset them in the 2016 state championship game.
Milton, which has won 14 state championships since lacrosse was sanctioned by the Georgia High School Association in 2005, had beaten Walton in the final four in 2018 and again in 2021. Now add in 2020.
The Lady Eagles beat the Lady Raiders 11-3, in the Class 6A/7A state semifinals at Raider Valley. Milton (19-3) advanced to Saturday's state championship game against Creekview at Denmark High School, where it will try to pick up title No. 15.
Walton was shutout in the first half and trailed 7-0 at the break. The Lady Raiders, who did not get many looks at goal, managed just five shots.
Although the Lady Raiders were more productive offensively in the second half, the deficit was too much to overcome.
Walton ended its season with a 16-6 record and a Area 4 6A/7A title, but it may be wondering if its postseason struggles with Milton could be a mental one.
“I hate to say this, but I feel like if we played any other team as good as (Milton) with a different jersey, we would have beat them,” Walton coach Mandy Ryan said. “I just think that (Milton) messes with our heads because we've executed way better than that in every other game we've played all year.”
Milton scored at will during most of the first half and late in the second to put the game away.
Emily Simkin and Maeve Simonds both scored three goals and Anna Mellanger added one.
Simkin scored the Lady Eagles' first goal, and Simonds put them ahead 2-0 on their next possession before the game was 3 minutes old.
Simonds scored again on a breakaway at the 13:28 mark. Simkin followed with her second goal 27 seconds later following a Walton timeout to double the Milton lead.
Milton's lead increased to six goals with 1:15 remaining when Simonds intercepted a Walton pass and ran downfield before feeding it to Simkin who passed it to Payton Kozina for the goal. Milton struck again with 15 seconds remaining when Ella Pauley scored on a Mellanger assist.
“It's huge for us to get off to a good start like that,” Milton coach Tim Godby said. “Things were going our way at the beginning, and it worked out for us.”
The Lady Raiders didn't get on the board until there was 17:52 remaining in the game when they were already trailing 8-0.
Katie Zeiher finished an unassisted shot and capitalized on another opportunity with 11:55 left to cut the deficit to 8-2, but Milton responded with three consecutive goals to pull away.
Sarah Bittner also had a goal for Walton and goalkeeper Emma Calhoun finished with six saves.
