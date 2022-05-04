MARIETTA — Etowah and Walton was left to wait to see who would advance to the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Etowah and Walton split the first two games in their series Tuesday night at the East Cobb Baseball complex. Walton won the opener 5-3, while Etowah responded to win the nightcap 6-0.
Game 3 was set for Wednesday at East Cobb Baseball complex.
“We are playing a good Etowah team, and I think we match up pretty good together,” Walton coach Shane Amos said. “A split is really not something that surprises me.”
Etowah (26-7) led for most of Game 1 behind two homers from Jordan Fricks to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead, but Walton (22-11) came back in the sixth inning.
Kyle Chatham got things started for the Raiders with a solo home run, followed by a single from Nicholas Cubides and a two-run homer from Jared Jones to tie the game at 3-all.
Jackson Alford singled and Brick Conway brought him home with a double to give Walton its first lead of the game. The inning concluded with singles from Tucker Wills and Hayden Shoup, who scored Conway to extend the lead to 5-3.
“We just swung the bats well,” Amos said. “Obviously, Chatham started the inning off with a home run. That kind of got us juiced up. Then, we kind of just went off that momentum.”
Game 2 was a different story. A single from Will Curcio knocked in Davis Newman to give Etowah a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Newman added another run in the third inning after a single from Fricks.
Etowah extended its lead in the fifth inning. Newman, Curcio, Chirello and Angelakos tallied in runs and to make the lead 6-0.
“We played two out of three series in our region, and we have not been swept all year,” Etowah coach Greg Robinson said.
“(On Wednesday, we need to) score early and score often. It’s our (No.) 3 (pitcher) versus their 3, and we’ll just kind of see who’s got arms left, and you kind of know what’s up, and that it’s going to take some runs to win.”
