POWDER SPRINGS -- Walton has a chance to repeat as Region 3AAAAAAA champions after advancing to the tournament finals with a 46-36 victory over North Paulding at Hillgrove on Thursday.
The second-seeded Raiders outscored the sixth-seeded Wolfpack -- a 60-55 upset winner over third-seed Harrison on Tuesday -- 13-2 in the third quarter to pull away for the victory.
The win gives Walton (16-10) an opportunity to defend its region crown against Hillgrove in the title game on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
It also secures the Raiders a home game in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament next week as either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed from the region.
"It's a big thing for our community and our fans to host that first-round game," Walton coach Bo Abney said. "But now, we're focused on the championship game tomorrow. Hillgrove is a great team, so we're looking forward to the challenge."
Luke Flynn scored 19 points to lead the way for Walton.
Ryan Williams scored 13 points for North Paulding (6-21), which will take on Marietta in the consolation game for third place on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Holding a narrow 20-17 halftime lead, Walton took control in the third quarter with 11 unanswered points.
Flynn and Harrison Morris combined for all 11 points, with Flynn scoring six points on two 3-pointers to give the Raiders a 31-17 lead with 1:02 remaining in the period.
After Williams scored on a layup to help North Paulding cut the gap to 31-19 with 48 seconds left, Flynn ended the period with a layup with 3 seconds to go for a 33-19 Walton lead and it maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.
North Paulding jumped out to a 7-2 lead, with Nathan Rodriguez scoring the first two baskets of the game and Trey Harris hitting a 3-pointer.
The rest of the first quarter belonged to Walton, which finished out the quarter with a 9-0 run to take an 11-7 advantage. Flynn scored five of the Raiders' nine points, including a 3-pointer.
North Paulding briefly retook the lead early in the second quarter, with Joey Hinson's layup and 3-pointer putting the Wolfpack ahead 12-11.
However, it was be the last time North Paulding would be in front as Flynn nailed a three and Harry Tear scored on a layup off of a Wolfpack turnover to give Walton a 16-12 lead with 4:07 remaining in the first half and the Raiders went to end the half with a 20-17 advantage.
"Not many times this year have we been pretty," Abney said. "We do a lot of little things really well and we got back to that in the second half. North Paulding played a great first half, but we stepped up and executed in the second half and finished strong."
