KENNESAW – Walton pulled into a three-way tie for first place in Region 3AAAAAAA with a 4-3 victory over North Cobb in eight innings in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday.
Barrett Eldridge’s RBI single in the top of the eighth provided the winning run for Walton (14-6, 5-2), which entered the contest a game behind North Cobb (14-4, 5-2) and now finds itself tied with the Warriors and North Paulding.
Walton will host North Cobb in the second game of the series on Thursday, with two teams returning to North Cobb for the third game on Friday.
"Any victory you can get in region play is big,” Walton coach Shane Amos said. “Especially at this time of year, we are on our third series through now. Especially when you are playing two teams that are around the top (of the region), where you’ve got to go out and battle, just like this game right here. We knew it was going to be a war and it was. It’s going to be another one – we play them two more times this week – so I think it’s going to be like that every time. I think (North Cobb has) a good club over there and we just have to keep coming out and playing.”
Jared Jones was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning and scored the winning run on Eldridge’s single in the eighth. Wyatt Sonderman earned the win after pitching 2 2/3 innings in relief.
Starter Derek Brooks pitched seven innings for North Cobb, while Kyle Robitzsch was 2-for-3 with one run scored to lead the Warriors at the plate.
It didn’t take long for Walton to get its winning run in the top of the eighth as Jones led off the inning with a walk and then was driven home on Eldridge’s single on the next at bat.
Walton took a 2-0 lead on Jones’ two-run homer in the top of the first and then extended its advantage to 3-0 on Brick Conway’s RBI single that scored Jackson Alford in the top of the fourth.
However, North Cobb came back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double by Haruki Kawano that scored Isaiah Hoskins and a single by Brooks that drove in Kawano to cut its deficit to 3-2. The Warriors went on to tie the game at 3-all on Hoskins’ RBI sacrifice fly that scored courtesy runner TJ Smith, who was running for the catcher Robitzsch.
“There are a lot of tough games in this region,” North Cobb coach Tom Callahan said. “We’ll play a lot of those and we hope to be on the plus end of more than not and obviously (Walton) got it today. I was telling my guys out there (in the team meeting in the outfield after the game) what they’ve done all season, which is if a team puts up a number early, we are able to answer and if we don’t regain the momentum, at least kind of stall theirs a bit. The kid on the mound for us (Brooks) showed a whole lot of will and character by fighting back and throwing seven innings. If you were giving odds in the first inning there after the start (when Walton’s Jones hit the 2-run homer) – and it was a good pitch that the kid hit – it was just a matter of him showing a lot of character and fighting to go seven and we had every opportunity to win the ball game. We just didn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”
