ALPHARETTA -- The Walton girls soccer team advanced to its second straight final four with a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Monday.
With the victory, the Lady Raiders (16-5) will host Mill Creek on Thursday with a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state title game on the line.
“Hats off to Denmark. That's a heck of a team they have. If you were a fan in the stands, this game was something good to watch,” Walton coach Jason Page said. “They have done everything I ask of them, and it’s paying off. We’ve been in this situation so many times this season and we always manage to find a way.”
Denmark started the match aggressively and fired shots into the net but couldn’t connect. Their best shot at goal was when Sydni Whitehead passed to Jordyn Crosby, whose header sailed just above the crossbar.
Walton was able to get on the board first when Brooke Dean passed to Nicole Lazarakis in stride, who then fired the ball inside the net.
“We had talked about some of their weaknesses and the girls listened to find it for that one goal. It was really nice to see Nicole get to the end of one,” Page said.
That marked the first time all season that Denmark trailed at halftime.
In the second half, Denmark managed to break through after Hannah McLaughlin passed the ball to Crosby, who was hit but managed to kick the ball through to tie the score 1-1.
After many unsuccessful shots into the goal, neither team could break the tie and the match went into overtime.
Page told his team to stay focused, keep their shape, and be disciplined entering overtime.
“When you go into overtime, you start making mental mistakes. We want them to make that one mistake instead of us, so we stayed compact tried to let them attack and for us to find the time for us to counter attack,” Page said.
In the second half of overtime, Mackenna Jenkins saw Molly Chapman all alone on the other side of the field. The Danes quickly reacted, but as soon as they approached, Chapman fired off a powerful kick to break the tie and walk out with the win.
“We’re disciplined. There's nothing flashy. I don’t think we have one player that’s going to get all the goals. We have a lot of players that have the ability, and when we work together as a team, we’re able to put the ball into the net,” Page said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.