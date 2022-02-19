POWDER SPRINGS – Another year, another region championship for Walton.
The Raiders repeated as Region 3AAAAAAA champions with a 53-47 victory over Marietta in the tournament title game at Hillgrove on Friday.
It is the second straight region title for Walton (17-10), which had won its first region crown since 1989 a year ago.
“This is two in a row,” Walton coach Bo Abney said. “It took us 32 years to get one and it’s nice to get a second one in a row.”
The win gives the Raiders the No. 1 seed from the region and they will host Colquitt County in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament either next Tuesday or Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Marietta (9-19) – which advanced to the finals with a dramatic 51-50 upset win over top-seed Hillgrove in the semifinals on Thursday – will be the second seed after finishing fourth in the region standings during the regular season.
The Blue Devils will host Tift County in their first-round state tournament game Tuesday or Wednesday.
“Obviously it’s better to host than to travel,” Marietta coach Markus Hood said. “We’ll be on a familiar court and familiar settings being at home and we’re looking forward to that.”
Luke Flynn scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the way for Walton, with Harrison Morris adding 11 points for the Raiders.
Izaiyah Nelson scored 16 points and Jaiden Mann added 11 for Marietta.
Marietta held a slight 9-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but Walton responded by outscoring the Blue Devils 10-5 in the second to take a 17-14 halftime lead.
The Raiders were able to maintain the advantage throughout the third quarter, leading by as many as eight points at 31-23 with 2:21 remaining.
Walton also stayed in front from start to finish in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t able to pull away from Marietta, which stayed within striking distance to the end.
“We battled,” Abney said. “It was two good teams that gave everything they had. Neither one of us played pretty basketball, but we kept fighting. I’m proud of my guys. We say it every game that we have to do little things to win and once again, we did it.”
Marietta was unable to match the intensity and focus that it had in its win over Hillgrove on Thursday, according to Hood.
“I just feel like we didn’t come in with very good focus,” Hood said. “Walton came in with a lot of focus and they executed their game plan and played really, really well. They hit their free throws down the stretch and they kind of kept us at bay all game every time we made a push. They just played a solid, solid game and my hat goes off to them. They did a great job of winning the region championship. We just got to regroup and get ready for this first round state tournament game and focus on that coming up.”
