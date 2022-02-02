MARIETTA – Walton clawed their way back from a 21-5 deficit to beat Marietta 59-52 in Region 3AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
The win kept the Raiders (14-8, 6-1) only one game behind Hillgrove for first place in Region 3AAAAAAA.
The Blue Devils (6-16, 3-4) pulled away quickly in the first quarter, as the Raiders struggled and only hit a 3-pointer by Parker Mayo. Marietta then went on a 7-0 run in the last two minutes of the quarter starting with a Cedric Roach 3-pointer followed up by two Izaiyah Nelson mid-range jump shots to end the quarter 13-3.
“We actually knew where their shooters were, and we actually contained their shooters,” Blue Devils coach Markus Hood said. “We actually contained the ball in that initial run that we had.”
Marietta was led by Nelson who finished with 15 points. Roach finished with 12 points, and Jaiden Mann finished with nine.
The second quarter was more of the same, as Nelson went for a layup followed by a jump shot from Walton’s Luke Flynn, and a pair of 3-pointers by Roach to put the Blue Devils up 21-5, their highest lead in the game.
The Raiders began their comeback with an 8-0 run. Harrison Morris made two free throws followed by a Flynn layup and an Edgar Laurent three-point play. By halftime, Walton cut the deficit to 25-21.
“There’s no magic formula,” Raiders coach Bo Abney said. “We just got back to the way we play basketball.”
The third quarter saw Mayo hit three 3-pointers to tie the game 30-30. Walton would get their first lead after a goaltended layup from Khamani Paxton. The Raiders would finish the quarter 37-32 after a three-point play by Flynn.
“We lost discipline,” Hood said. “Our kids got emotional. Instead of playing with energy, focus, and discipline, we lost discipline and we gave up six 3s to (Parker Mayo).”
Walton would pull away in the last four minutes, as the Blue Devils got into foul trouble and put the Raiders on the line.
Walton was led by Mayo who finished with 20 points. Morris finished with 16, and Flynn added 11.
