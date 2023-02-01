Walton is the boys state swimming champion for the first time since 2015.
The Raiders used their depth and experience to win the Class AAAAAAA state swimming meet Wednesday night at Georgia Tech Aquatic Center after finishing third a year ago with a young squad. The Raiders totaled 414 points, beating second place North Gwinnett by eight points.
“It's still a little bit surreal,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said. “I knew there was a chance, but knew it was going to be tough because North Gwinnett and Brookwood are so strong.”
The Raiders were in the driver's seat for most of the meet. They were ahead by as many as 18 points with three events to go. North Gwinnett gained ground late when it won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3 minutes, 3.49 seconds), but Walton's third place finish in the event in 3:09.15 was enough to secure the lead.
Brookwood (345 points) finished third overall. Parkview was fourth with Lambert rounding out the top five with 229. Harrison was the other top 10 finisher from Cobb County, claiming seventh (166).
Although Walton came away without individual champions, the Raiders had multiple swimmers who finished in the top 10.
Liam Long was second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:52.28 and took fourth in the 100 backstroke in 51.40. Jesse Franks was third in the 50 freestyle in 21.19 as well as 10th in the 100 freestyle (48.46). Griffin Lovett was fifth in the 50 freestyle in 21.53.
Another advantage for Walton was having Tyler Hoard earn third place in the diving competition with a score of 699.25. North Gwinnett and Brookwood did not have divers.
Other Walton swimmers contributed individually with Daniel Cushing taking third in the 500 freestyle in 4:33.20 and sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:41.80). William Guichard was sixth in the 500 freestyle (4:43.97). John Panessa took seventh in both the 100 butterfly in 51.66 and the 100 backstroke in 52.39. Theodore Thomas was seventh in the 100 butterfly in 47.38.
Walton also placed third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:25.76) and fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:34.97).
For Harrison, Mitch McClain won the 100 freestyle with a time of 45.37 and took second in the 200 freestyle in 1:38.58. Harrison was sixth (1:36.56) in the 200 medley relay. Robby Young took seventh in the 50 freestyle in 21.74. Sam Voss was sixth in the 100 backstroke (52.17) and eighth in the 200 IM (1:57.24).
Hillgrove finished 12th overall behind Nathan Rariden, who took third in the 100 freestyle (45.68) and fifth in the 200 freestyle in 1:39.80. Justin Knauf was ninth in the 200 IM (1:57.54.). Hillgrove was also ninth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:30.47.
David Ware led the way for 14th place Kennesaw Mountain by taking fourth in the 100 butterfly in 51.03 and 10th in the 100 backstroke in 53.56.
Luke Watkins of Campbell was 10th in the 200 IM in 1:57.73.
