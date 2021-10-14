MARIETTA – Walton added another trophy to its collection as the top-seeded Lady Raiders defeated No. 2 seed North Cobb in straight sets in the Region 3AAAAAAA championship match Thursday.
After winning the first set in convincing fashion 25-14, Walton (22-6) had a tougher time of it in the next two sets, but the Lady Raiders won 5-20 and 25-22 to claim their 12th consecutive region title.
“I am very proud of (my players),” Walton coach Suzanne Fitzgerald said. “(In the semifinal match against Harrison the night before) -- we hadn’t played in an actual match in three weeks -- so we came out a little bit rusty. Set 1 was great (Wednesday) night against Harrison, then we just kind of dropped off. So we knew what we had to do, because North Cobb is an extremely tough team offensively. But they did it, though. They made a commitment to each other, to stay clean and be disciplined on the thing that they can control and that’s exactly what they did. I am very, very proud of them.”
As the region champion, Walton will once again be a No. 1 seed in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament, which begins Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders begin their quest for their 10th state title in 12 years at home against the No. 4 seed from Region 1AAAAAAA.
“I think we’re always seeking improvement, no matter what stage of the season we’re in,” Fitzgerald said. “We know there are some rotations we need to fix and we’ll continue to refine them and make them a little bit better. I do feel good about our team chemistry. They’re a fantastic, selfless and committed group of girls. We’re not the biggest team in the state, but they fight so hard and I love that about them.”
Mary Neal had 14 kills in the match to help lead Walton to victory.
Meanwhile, North Cobb (29-13) – as the No. 2 seed – will host the third-seed team from Region 1AAAAAAA.
Up 9-7 after a close-fought early part of the first set, Walton proceeded to go on a 9-2 run to boost its lead to 18-9 and the Lady Raiders cruised on to victory and took a 1-0 lead in sets.
Neal had four kills and Elizabeth Curry added two kills and a block to lead Walton in its first-set victory.
North Cobb took an early 4-3 lead in set number two as Jaidyn Garcia had two kills during that stretch to help put the Lady Warriors in front.
That would be the last time North Cobb would hold an advantage in the second set, however, as a couple of unforced errors by the Lady Warriors gave Walton a 5-4 lead and the Lady Raiders maintained a slim lead for the rest of the set to go up 2-0.
Neal had five kills and an ace to lead Walton, while Garcia produced four kills for North Cobb in the set.
It was North Cobb that was in control with a slim advantage through most of the third set, with Sarah Boyle contributing five kills to the effort.
The Lady Warriors led 21-19 when Walton responded with a 6-1 run to seize control and win the set and match. Neal had five more kills, while Aviah Miller had three kills and a block for the Lady Raiders.
