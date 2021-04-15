MARIETTA – Walton clinched the Region 3AAAAAAA boys soccer championship with a 3-2 overtime victory over Harrison on Wednesday at Raider Valley.
Jose Cayola’s goal with 8:13 remaining in the first overtime period proved to be the game-winner for Walton (9-5-1, 9-1), which also clinched the region's No. 1 seed in the upcoming Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
“It was a tough region,” Walton coach Bruce Wade said. “We played everybody twice, and that was a new adventure for us. Of course, Harrison and Hillgrove always compete. Going into the playoffs, we have the top seed and we can be home, and we’ll see how it goes from there.”
The Raiders close out the regular season at Roswell on Friday before hosting the fourth seed from Region 2AAAAAAA in a first-round state playoff game next Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Harrison (11-3, 7-2) finishes its regular season Friday at home against Hillgrove, which is tied with the Hoyas for second place in the region. The winner will claim the No. 2 seed for the state playoffs, while the loser will be the third seed.
It was a similar ending as the first meeting between the rivals, with Walton beating Harrison 1-0 in overtime March 12.
Dylan Bailey got the Raiders on the scoreboard with a goal at the 30:51 mark of the first half to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.
However, Walton saw its lead disappear right before the end of the first half when Bhadath Subu blasted a long shot into the goal to tie the score at 1-all with 5:23 remaining.
Walton took the offensive again early in the second half when Noah Louzan scored from close range with 31:55 left in regulation to put the Raiders ahead 2-1.
The Raiders continued to control things offensively until Harrison began to stir late in the second half. The Hoyas finally broke through and tied the game 2-all on a goal by Michael Bayzid with 6:35 to go.
After the teams finished regulation in a 2-all tie, Walton quickly took control early in the first overtime period as Cayola’s goal at the 8:13 mark put the Raiders back in front for good.
Harrison had one more chance to tie the game and force it into penalty kicks, but Walton goalkeeper Dylan Buchanan deflected a shot by Subu with 5:38 remaining in the second overtime, and the Hoyas never threatened after that.
“It was ebb and flow,” Wade said. “It started out they were on us, and we hit them with a goal and got a little bit of confidence, and then they came back right before halftime and tied it up. Then, we come back and score in typical Walton fashion, and then they came back and made a game of it. The same thing happened the last time we played -- it was 0-0 going into overtime, and we scored in overtime and tucked it away. But Harrison is always going to come at you, and we come at them, and it’s a great Cobb County rivalry.”
