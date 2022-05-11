MARIETTA -- The Walton boys lacrosse team did something no other team had been able to do during the 2022 season.
The Raiders scored more than 10 goals against North Paulding.
Logan Myers finished with five goals for the game, but scored four in the second quarter to help push Walton to a 13-6 victory over the Wolfpack in the Class 6A-7A state semifinals at Raider Valley on Tuesday.
The victory sends the Raiders into Saturday's state championship game at Denmark High School at 4 p.m., where they will face the winner of Wednesday's other semifinal matchup between Buford and defending state champion Lambert. It marks Walton's return to the title game for the first time in three years, and they will be looking to win their third state championship, joining the 2019 and 2011 teams in doing so.
“Incredible performance tonight,” Raiders coach Jason Reardon said. “We shot lights out in the first half. (North Paulding) are one of the best defenses in the state, and nobody has scored this many goals on them this year. We moved the ball incredibly and we played with a very high IQ. We did what we thought we needed to do, and we played our game.”
Only Hillgrove had scored as many as 10 goals in a game against North Paulding this season. It came in a 12-10 Wolfpack victory in mid-March. Behind Myers' second-quarter blitz, Walton reached 10 goals by halftime, when the Raiders led 10-2.
Colin Hakes scored three goals and Lee Butler added two in the win. Walton and North Paulding traded goals in the second half. The Wolfpack outscored the Raiders 4-3, but we're unable to crack a defense that has allowed seven or fewer goals in 11 of its last 13 games.
Javier Gonzales and Andrew Goodman led North Paulding with two goals apiece.
