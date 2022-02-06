Walton was hoping for a top five finish in the Class AAAAAAA Georgia High School Association state swim meet Saturday at Georgia Tech Aquatic Center.
Instead, the Raiders made it into to the top three.
Walton scored 280.5 points to finish third in Class AAAAAAA. Parkview won the event with 331 points with North Gwinnett taking second with 323. Peachtree Ridge took fourth with 255 and Lambert was fifth with 249.
“They were able to jump from 16th last year to third this year, I'm so proud of them,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said. “In the 500, we had four people come back and in the backstroke, we had three. I think the other big thing is we had solid showings in all three relays.”
Speaking of relays, Walton was fourth in the 400-yard freestyle in 3 minutes, 11.25 seconds and sixth in the 200 medley in 1:36.28 and seventh in the 200 freestyle in 1:28.47.
Individually, Liam Long was fifth in the 100 backstroke in 51.95 and John Panessa was sixth (52.63). Connor Snow took ninth in the 200 freestyle in 1:44.00. Daniel Cushing was ninth in the 500 freestyle in 4:45.21. William Iglar was ninth in the 100 breaststroke (59.27).
Allatoona finished in ninth place in Class AAAAAA, which was won by Johns Creek with 380 points.
Noah Smith won the 50 freestyle in 20.73 and was second in the 100 freestyle in 46.26. Bennett Baer took fifth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:41.26 and was 10th in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.89. The Buccaneers were also sixth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:31.41 and 10 th in the 400 freestyle in 3:22.75.
Lassiter, which finished 10th, was led by Parker Tanke took eighth in the 200 IM in 1:59.45. Elliot Elmore (22.10) was ninth in the 50 freestyle. The Trojans were sixth in the 200 medley in 1:38.31 and ninth in the 400 freestyle 3:21.83.
For Harrison, which finished 11th in Class AAAAAAA, Mitch McClain took fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.01 and was sixth in the 200 freestyle in 1:42.81. Sam Voss was seventh in the 100 backstroke in 52.90. Harrison was ninth in the 200 medley relay (1:38.70)
Nathan Rariden of Hillgrove was sixth in the 500 freestyle in 4:41.00 and seventh in the 200 freestyle in 1:43.45. Jimmy Franck took sixth in the 50 freestyle (21.76).
Kennesaw Mountain was ninth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:32.06. Kennesaw Mountain's David Ware was fifth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 52.58 and 10th in the 100 butterfly (52.05).
In the Class A/AAA meet, Michael Carden of North Cobb Christian finished second in the 100 backstroke (51.56) and third in the 100 butterfly (51.74). Andrew Clark was fifth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:53.21.
Raphael Grand'Pierre led Walker with a third place showing in the 200 IM (1:58.34).
