MARIETTA - Following a five-point loss to rival Etowah in last season’s region championship game, Cherokee coach Roger Kvam had a talk with his players.
“He met with us at the end of last season and we all said our one goal for this season was to win region,” Cherokee junior Bennett Ulm said. “It feels great to accomplish it.”
Playing on Walton's home court, Cherokee defeated the Raiders 64-49 on Friday night to win the Region 4AAAAAAA championship. It was the first boys basketball region championship in school history.
“It’s awesome,” Kvam said. “A lot of hard work went into this and I’m very proud of these kids. We won our three tournaments this season and I kept telling them there’s a bigger tournament that we’re gonna play in February and that’s the one that really matters.”
Led by a pair of juniors, the Warriors (23-4) pulled away from the Raiders (16-12) in the second half to secure the victory.
Walton found pockets in Cherokee’s 2-3 zone and scored on a nicely designed inbounds play to take a 6-2 lead early in the first quarter but Cherokee responded with three consecutive 3-pointers to retake the lead midway through the period. Cherokee’s junior forward Elijah Tucker finished with nine points in the first quarter and was backed up by teammate and fellow junior Taihland Owens.
Owens was awarded as the Region Player of the Year prior to the game and showed early on why he’s one of the top rated juniors in the state. Shooting with confidence as he has all season long, Owens connected on consecutive 3-pointers to close out the first quarter and Cherokee led 20-10.
Walton made a push in the second quarter behind its 3-point shooting. Dylan Pumpian, Carson Adler, and David Sickles all knocked down shots from behind the arc.
The Raiders shooting forced Cherokee out of its zone defense and cut Cherokee’s lead to 31-25 at the half.
“I thought our team played really well but when (Cherokee) plays really well there’s not too many teams who can beat them,” Walton coach Bo Abney said. “They have some really good players who hit some really tough shots and hats off to them because they played better than us tonight. Coach Kvam has been at this a long time so he knows how to make adjustments.
“Being in the region championship we’ll get a home playoff game and we haven’t had one of those in over 10 years so our kids are excited about that. We’re disappointed now and we’ll never settle for losing, but we’re still playing and the season's not over.”
Avaliani led Walton with 17 points while Pumpian added 13. The Raiders stayed within striking distance into the fourth quarter but the Warriors executed offensively and took advantage of the foul line to seal the victory. Cherokee shot 23-for-26 from the foul line including a perfect 12-for-12 in the fourth quarter.
Owens finished with 16 points and four rebounds while Ulm finished with 13 points, three assists and two rebounds.
Cherokee and Walton will host first round state playoff games next week.
