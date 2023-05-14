POWDER SPRINGS — The Walton boys finished second to record their best finish in program history at the final day of the Class AAAAAAA and Class AA track and field championships at McEachern on Saturday.
The Raiders, boosted by strong performances in the field and distance running events on Thursday, scored 46 points to tie for second with Buford behind champion Westlake (60) in the Class AAAAAAA standings for their first top-four award podium showing since a fourth-place finish in 2013.
Walton was given a boost by fourth-place showings by Joseph Minecci in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs on Saturday.
The Raiders also had victories on Thursday from Lota Ugogwe in the shot put and Connor McLain in the pole vault, fourth and fifth-place results from Omer Inen in the shot put and discus respectively and a fourth-place showing by Femi Stuart in the triple jump .
“I’m obviously excited and really happy,” Walton coach Pat Kay said. “I’m super-proud of this team. When you look at it, we scored 46 points -- 36 of them happened on Thursday (in the field events). I’m very happy in the field events and distance and so for us to feel like at times we’re piecemealing things together, it’s a real testament to who our kids are, who our athletes are to just keep pressing and fighting.”
Defending Class AAAAAAA champion Marietta was the only other Cobb team in the top 10 with a sixth-place finish.
Other Cobb finishers in the AAAAAAA boys' team standings were Hillgrove (14th), McEachern (15th), Kennesaw Mountain (16th), Harrison (17th), Pebblebrook (tied for 19th with Lowndes), Osborne (20th), Campbell (22nd) and North Cobb (tied for 29th with Norcross).
Pebblebrook's Dwight Phillips fell just short in his bid for a second consecutive state title in the Class AAAAAAA 100 meter dash, running 10.24 to finish runner up behind South Forsyth's Chris Nelson (10.22) -- who placed second behind Phillips in the same event last year.
Marietta's Devin Clark finished third in the 400 (46.89) and the Blue Devils led a strong Cobb contingent in the 4x200 relay. They finished runner-up with a time of 1:25.91, Campbell finished third (1:26.16), Hillgrove was fifth (1:27.54) and McEachern was sixth (1:28.19).
In the Class AA boys competition, Mount Paran Christian finished in 24th place, while Walker tied for 25th with Redan and North Cobb Christian tied for 34th with Putnam Country.
