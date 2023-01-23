MARIETTA – Walton repeated as boys’ team champion in the Cobb County Swimming and Diving Championships at Mountain View Aquatic Center on Saturday.
The Raiders won their second straight county title and fourth in five years in decisive fashion, scoring 1,215 points to place far ahead of runner-up Lassiter (704). Harrison (648.5) was third, followed by Kennesaw Mountain (558.5) and Allatoona (476) to complete the awards platform.
“We’ve had a lot of young swimmers the last couple of years and now they’re getting to be a little bit older and stepping into leadership,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said. “We’ve been lucky and fortunate to reload with even more young swimmers coming in. They just all swam so well today and just across the board, we were able to cover in every event.”
Other teams placing in the team standings were Pope in sixth (461), followed by Campbell (391), Wheeler (371), Whitefield Academy (348), North Cobb Christian (309), Hillgrove (267), Marietta (238), Mount Paran Christian (198), Kell (190), North Cobb (187), Sprayberry (122), Walker (99), Mount Bethel Christian (70) and McEachern (52).
Walton was also dominant in the individual and medley events, winning seven of the 12 finals.
The Raiders swept the relay events. The quartet of Sonny Panessa, Jacob Linartas, Liam Long and Jesse Franks won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 40.02 seconds, while the foursome of Griffin Lovett, Charles Barry, William Iglar and Franks won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:27.76 and the team of Theodore Thomas, Daniel Cushing, Panessa and Long were the winners of the 400 free relay at 3:08.19.
Long won two individual events for Walton – winning the 200 individual medley (1:52.75) and the 100 backstroke (51.43), while Cushing won the 500 freestyle (4:36.35) and Iglar was the winner of the 100 breaststroke (59.22).
Allatoona’s Noah Smith and Hillgrove’s Nathan Rariden each won two individual events, with Smith winning the 50 freestyle (20.77) and 100 butterfly (50.69) and Rariden taking the 100 freestyle (45.88) and the 200 freestyle (1:40.02).
Lassiter’s Carter Loftin won the diving competition, which was held on Thursday at Cobb County Aquatic Center, with a score of 602.40 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.