MARIETTA -- Walton did not need any individual wins to mount a rally and win the Cobb County Championships on Saturday.
The Raiders just needed enough swimmers in each event to score points.
Walton trailed both Kennesaw Mountain and Harrison with five events to go before using its depth to score enough points in the remaining events to jump out in front and win with 446.5 points at Mountain View Aquatic Center.
“We picked up a few points here and there,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said, “and I didn’t know who was going to win in the end.”
For Kennesaw Mountain, its chances of winning county were high after Connor Haigh took the 100-yard breaststroke in 56.81 seconds. Haigh then joined Ben McClain, Brett Reason and Zach Lowe to win the 400 freestyle relay with a county-record time of 3:07.91.
Kennesaw Mountain just did not have enough depth to hold on and settled for second with 422 points. Pope was third with 419, followed by Harrison (380.5) and Lassiter (259).
Walton scored signficant points in the 500 freestyle, with Connor Snow and Daniel Michaeli finishing second and third with respective times of 4:50.62 and 4:58.69, and Charlie Gauntt taking fifth in 5:02.10. Lassiter’s Brendan Hausdorf won in 4:38.26.
Walton also took second in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Andrew Cameron was third in the 100 backstroke (55.18), and Adrian Donkor and Niholas Zhang were fifth and seventh, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke with times of 1:00.67 and 1:02.19.
Kennesaw Mountain got off to a great start by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:35.15, less than a second ahead of Pope. Reason jumped out in front by half a body’s length in the butterfly leg before Lowe held the lead in the freestyle.
Hough nearly won the 200 individual medley for Kennesaw Mountain, but he came up short by .025 seconds to Lassiter’s Brendan Hausdorf, who won in 1:52.19.
“There was nothing else they could have done. Hats off to Walton,” Kennesaw Mountain coach David Reason said. “I’m so proud of my guys. They were amazing. Everybody contributed, and that’s what we’re all about. We’re all about team.”
Hausdorf ended up a two-time winner after claiming the 500 freestyle for Lassiter with a time of 4:38.26. Mount Paran Christian’s Mitchell Norton was also a two-time winner in the 200 freestyle (1:39.36) and 100 freestyle (45.31).
North Cobb had two individual winners -- Jackson Kutsche in the 50 freestyle (21.81) and Dane Charleston the 100 backstroke (52.50).
Hillgrove’s Tommy Bried won the 100 butterfly (51.06) and Pope’s Cameron Butler, Mitchell Hunt, Luke Loubser and Gabe Lacasella teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:26.46).
