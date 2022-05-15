ROME – Walton now has the last laugh.
After getting swept by Alpharetta in last year's state quarterfinal, it was the Raiders who were triumphant Saturday, coming from behind to earn a 3-1 victory over Alpharetta and win the Class AAAAAAA state championship at Rome Tennis Center.
It was the first state title for Walton since beating Northview for the 2015 crown, and beating the team that eliminated it a year ago made it even more special.
“That was kind of the driving force for us in the playoffs,” said Walton coach John Evans, who will be graduating five senior starters. “We knew that if we were able to make it to the championship, we would probably play Alpharetta. They knocked us out last year, and the year before that, they were 7-0 when COVID struck.
“These kids are awesome. I wouldn't trade them for the world. I love them to death. For this group of seniors to go out on top, that says it all.”
Walton's latest championship came down to the doubles teams, which needed a rally to secure the final two points.
Nick Kirka and Mitchell Freeman rallied from a 3-0 second-set deficit to Alpharetta's Hayden Russell and Andres Santambrogio to clinch a 7-6 (2), 7-5 win.
The title winning point was decided by Jack Hubbard and Stephen Zu, who came back from a set down to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 over Anish Cheekati and Rishi Kumar.
With the score even at 3-all in the final set, Hubbard and Zu were down 15-40 before coming back to win. It all Walton from then on with Hubbard and Zu winning seven of the next eight points to seal the win and the championship.
“After we lost the first set, I had a pretty good feeling that we would be one of the last ones off,” Hubbard said. “I knew it would probably come down to us so we just had to have the confidence in each other and not worry about what was out of our control.”
At No. 1 doubles, Freeman had a chance to close out the match on his serve at 5-4 in the second set, but Alpharetta broke back to tie it at 5-all. After Kirka and Mitchell broke Alpharetta's serve to retake the lead, Kirka held serve to win.
Mark Arshavsky was close to pulling off a comeback win for Walton at No. 2 singles. He was a game away from what could have been a 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 win over Mitchell Jiang before the match was called.
The only dominant performance for Walton came from Bailey Raymond at No. 3 singles, who gave up just one game to win 6-0, 6-1 over Yohance Badyal.
“It feels surreal,” Zu said. “It's a dream come player for every single player to go out like that.”
Devon Maskowitz accounted for Alpharetta's only point at No. 1 singles, winning 6-1, 6-3 over Nicholas Vincent.
