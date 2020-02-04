MARIETTA — When Walton can build a 23-point lead before allowing the other team to score, its chances of winning is great.
The Raiders kept making shots throughout the first quarter Tuesday in the first round of the Region 4AAAAAAA tournament against Lassiter.
Although the Trojans did not score until the second quarter, they managed to score 14 unanswered to get themselves back into the game. Still, Walton’s lead ended up too great and it won 64-44 to secure a state playoff berth.
Walton (15-11) moved on to host Etowah on Thursday in the semifinal, while Lassiter ended its season with a 12-14 record.
“This was the best that we started all year long,” Walton coach Bo Abney said. “We have some really good shooters. They were all on (Tuesday), which helped. Credit to Lassiter, they kept fighting and did some things to get us out of our game.”
Walton was 4-for-6 from behind the 3-point line in the first quarter, and it did it by sharing the ball. The Raiders’ first three attempts from beyond the arc were successful, with David Sickles, Carson Adler and Dylan Pumpian each hitting one and Walton jumping ahead 11-0.
A putback by Luka Avaliani and another 3 from Sickles made it 16-0, which prompted Lassiter to call timeout with 2 minutes to play in the opening quarter.
Walton ended the first quarter with an 18-0 lead.
The shots continued to fall for the Raiders as the second quarter began. Avaliani hit a layup and Sickles followed with another 3 to put the Raiders ahead 23-0.
Lassiter’s Bryant Hunter finally stopped the bleeding when his 3-point attempt from the right wing sailed in. The Trojans settled down not long afterwards.
After Pumpian hit Walton’s sixth 3 of the game to go ahead 26-3, the Trojans responded with a 14-0 run that lasted until late in the first half.
After Lassiter missed its first nine shot attempts during Walton’s 23-point barrage, its shots began falling. The Trojans began working their way back when Owen Kennedy and Greg Watkins attacked the inside and made layups.
As Lassiter continued to gain momentum, Kennedy managed a three-point play that cut the Walton lead to 26-12. Carson Kinney hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to get within nine points before Walton stopped the run.
“We couldn’t make shots at the beginning, and (Walton was) making shots,” Lassiter coach Ben Kitzrow said. “That was the difference in the first quarter, but once we started settling down, we started doing good things when we started penetrating a little bit.”
Ahead by only nine at the break, Walton got an early second-half boost from Cole Morris, who scored back-to-back layups to stretch the Raiders’ lead. It was the momentum Walton needed as Lassiter never got within 10 the rest of the game.
Ten players for Walton scored, with Adler leading the way at 14 points. Sickles finished with 13, while Avaliani and Pumpian both had nine each.
Keener led Lassiter with 11 points and Kennedy finished with nine.
