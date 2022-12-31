MARIETTA – Walton came away with a 42-35 victory over east Cobb rival and host Pope in the boys’ third place game of the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic on Thursday, in a coaching battle between brothers Bo Abney (Walton) and Pat Abney (Pope).
“I was happy with our performance,” Bo Abney said. “I don’t think either team wanted to be here in the third place game – I think we both expected to have a chance to play in the finals. It’s a tough game to be motivated for for both teams. Collectively, our team kind of came together. It was two good teams.”
In addition to Walton (8-4) winning the game, itn also evened the score between the Abney brothers – with Pat Abney coaching Pope to a 78-64 win over Bo Abney’s Raiders on Dec. 8. 2018 in the only other game between them.
“Obviously, I respect the coach on the other side (Pope coach Pat Abney) pretty well – someone I take a lot of mentoring from.” Bo Abney said. “You never want to beat your brother. We’re best friends. But at the same time, it’s important for our community, important for Pope and Walton to play sometimes. I’m just happy for our kids.”
For Pat Abney, it was also difficult coaching against his younger brother.
“I think everybody enjoys (us playing against each other), except for me and him,” Pat Abney said. “We definitely didn’t want to play each other in the third place game. It would have been a little more fun playing in a game that mattered. We’re the two happiest people when it’s over with. We don’t particularly like to try to beat each other – we’ve never been like that towards each other. I guarantee he’s glad it’s over, just like I am. His team just played a little bit better. He coached a little bit better than I did today. His team made a few more shots. Kudos to them.”
Luke Flynn scored 16 points, while Harrison Morris added 12 points to lead the way for Walton.
Ryan Luttrell and Deven Royal led Pope (12-4) with 11 points each.
Pope led 9-8 with 2:01 remaining in the first quarter before Flynn hit a jumper with 1:21 left and J.P. Wells nailed a 3-pointer with 25 seconds to go to give the Raiders a 13-9 lead at the end of the period.
Walton increased its lead to 15-9 on a jumper by Harry Tear with 6:31 left in the first half, but Pope responded with an 8-2 run – fueled by 3-pointers from Royal and Luttrell – to tie the game at 17-all and the Greyhounds ended the first half with a 22-20 advantage.
The lead went back and forth in the third quarter and the game was tied at 27-all with 4:45 left before Khamani Paxton hit a 3-pointer with 4:13 remaining and Zach Plange scored on a layup at the 2:53 mark to help Walton end the period up 32-27.
The Raiders would maintain their lead throughout the fourth quarter, leading by as much as eight points – 40-32 with 3:52 left in the game – at one point.
