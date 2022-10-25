POWDER SPRINGS -- Walton's volleyball team returned once again to the state semifinals after defeating Hillgrove 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA tournament Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders won the first two sets 25-22, 25-19, then lost the third set 25-17 before coming from behind to win 28-26, clinch the match and earn a spot in the final four, where they will host Lambert on Saturday.
It will be the eighth year in a row and 13th time in 14 seasons that Walton (19-13) will play in the semifinals, but it has not been an easy road back to the final four for a Lady Raider team that lost eight of their first 12 matches before bouncing back into their usual form.
“I love that, every time you get a new team, it’s a new experience and a new journey,” Walton coach Suzanne Fitzgerald said. “You don’t make it about the outcome, but to bring this particular group -- we started out slow this season and we kind of got handed around when we went out of state and not producing the same kind of record we normally do.
"But we’ve stayed the course and we stayed focused and we just focused on getting better every day. So, for this group to have to really work for it this hard every single rep, I’m so proud of them for staying in the fight.”
Walton never trailed in winning the first two sets, but Hillgrove (25-12) managed to stay close every step of the way. The Lady Hawks took control of the third set early as they took advantage of a number of errors to take a 4-0 lead.
Walton managed to stay close and trailed 9-8 before Hillgrove went on an 11-4 run to take its biggest lead of the match -- 20-12 -- and went on to win the set and cut the Lady Raiders' lead in sets to 2-1.
The fourth set began the same way as the third as Hillgrove jumped out to a 4-0 lead, with McKenna Spilotros and Nephthys Re each contributing a kill.
The Lady Hawks went on to increase their lead to 9-3, but Sophia Henry’s three kills helped lead Walton to a 10-6 run to cut its deficit to 15-13.
However, that was as close as Walton would get for the time being as Hillgrove maintained a steady lead and was up 24-20 when the Lady Raiders scored four unanswered points -- which included an ace by Elizabeth Cheney and three Hillgrove errors -- to tie the set at 24-all.
The teams traded a couple of points until, with the score tied at 26-all, Walton scored on an error by Hillgrove to take a 27-26 lead, then scored on an ace by Simone Searles to clinch the set and the match.
“It was tight. It was back-and-forth,” Fitzgerald said. “Hillgrove had tremendous defense and we struggled with understanding that we have to play through that long rally, and we’re not just going to terminate and be done. We got complacent in set three, and they got that momentum.
"In set four, that was a total team effort. We switched our setter, we switched some other pieces that we needed to switch. They trusted me and I trusted them, and it worked out. I’m so proud of them, because we kind of struggled under pressure all season, and that was huge for us.”
Hillgrove’s season came to an end after a third consecutive trip to the state quarterfinals.
“I’m really proud of how hard our girls fought,” Hillgrove coach Claire Self said. “I think this group of seniors has brought us to a level that’s pretty competitive in the state and in Cobb County. I’m proud of how hard they fought and everything they’ve accomplished this season.”
