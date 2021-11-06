EMERSON – Coach Suzanne Fitzgerald now has enough Walton state championship rings to wear on all 10 fingers.
Her Lady Raiders defeated Alpharetta 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18 on Saturday at LakePoint Champions Center to win the Class AAAAAAA state volleyball title and avenge last year's four-set upset loss.
With the win, Fitzgerald has led Walton to a full decade's worth of state championships since taking over the program in 2006. This year could start a new streak for Walton after it won four straight from 2010-2013 and five straight from 2015-2019.
“Obviously it feels great,” Fitzgerald said. “When you have a team that is so committed to the process and trust you. I know they trust me in a way I haven't felt in a while. Then you have that kind of outcome, it means the world to me that they get to take that.”
Mary Neal led Walton (27-6) with 19 kills. Aviah Miller came away with 12 kills and Elizabeth Curry finished with 10. Lihi Zaibert had five kills and two block assists and Greta Hans had 47 assists.
For Alpharetta (29-10), Logan Wiley had 23 kills and led with 2½ blocks. Trinity Mitchell added eight kills and Madison McLin finished with seven.
Walton also cruised to a first-set victory in last year's championship. Only this time, it did not let Alpharetta back into the match in the second. They showed that by taking an early 9-3 lead. Although Alpharetta rallied to take an 20-18 lead, Walton was not fazed.
The Lady Raiders would go on to take the next seven points to claim a two-set lead. Six of them were run on Lydia Zeng's serve. Two of those six points were aces and three came on Miller kills.
The third set was Walton's lone setback. It started having issues with Alpharetta's middle hitters early and fell to a 9-2 deficit. But the Lady Raiders managed to take advantage of a few Alpharetta errors while they were on serve and clawed their way back to even the set at 18-all.
The teams were evenly matched the rest of the third set. With Walton trailing 23-22, Miller generated back-to-back kills to give it a match point.
Miller had another kill opportunity on match point, but her attempt sailed wide left, and Alpharetta would win the set on kills by Wiley and Brooke Boyles.
The start of the fourth set went back-and-fourth until Miller took serve with Walton leading 7-7.
Her first two serves forced back-to-back passing errors on serve receive to give Walton a two-point lead. Then Curry and Sophia Henry combined for a block for a 10-7 lead.
That was the push Walton needed to be in control of the fourth set.
Walton's lead stretched to 16-10 on a free ball kill by Zaibert, and Alpharetta never got within four points the rest of the match. An ace by Sophie Barrett gave Walton seven match points at 24-17 before Neal clinched it with a kill.
“Last year, we felt like we got stuck in situations, and we wanted to get out of them this year,” Neal said. “We knew coming in that we were going to be able to have options, and when we got stuck in a situation, we knew how to get out of them. This year, I felt like that was the big difference.”
